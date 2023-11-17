Burrow Transitions From Playmaker To Playoff Run Counselor After Season-Ending Wrist Injury

"There are a lot of storylines you run with, but I think my job is just to go day by day with my routine. To have the best Monday, have the best Tuesday, keep stacking those days and with every rep learning from that and every live rep in a live pocket in a game and learning from that."

The edge that Browning has over all the others is that he probably got the most training-camp snaps with the No. 1 receivers of any backup in the NFL when Burrow missed 34 days of the preseason with a strained calf.

Browning pointed to his two-yard touchdown fade to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with 68 seconds left Thursday night in Baltimore.

"I don't think I make that throw if I don't have all of August throwing those throws to him. A lot of timing involved," Browning said. "It allowed me to be able to hop into the game, hey, I've been going against our defense for all of August.' I would argue going against the same defense day after day, that makes you really refine your game to stay one step ahead of what they see on you.

"I jumped in against a good defense, felt comfortable, and felt like I threw the ball where I wanted to on all my throws. Obviously, you're going to have some plays you want back. How do you access that going forward and what do you fix and stuff?"

Taylor says he doesn't expect any complications and indicated that Burrow should be able to throw in conjunction with his 2024 preparation.

For now, he'll be on the sidelines during games helping Browning instead of wearing No. 9.

"Be present. Try to bring energy. I've kind of always just been a lead by example guy, but that's not really where I'm at right now," Burrow said. "I can't lead by example. So I've got to find other ways to do that, bring energy, talk to guys, try to boost morale in any way that I can. That's the the job that I have right now."

Don't look for massive changes to Taylor's offense.

Browning, 27, who played in his first two NFL games earlier this year, has been with the Bengals since the week before the 2021 Opening Day win over Minnesota, where he spent his first two seasons.