Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Browns

2. Browning Faces Top-Ranked Browns Defense

Jake Browning and company will take on a Cleveland defense that leads the NFL this season in total yards allowed per game (266.6) and passing yards allowed per game (165.9). The Browns have yielded 300 passing yards just once all year, and are holding opponents to a league-low 56.4 completion percentage.

Browning looks to close out the season with another notable stat line after taking over the Bengals' starting quarterback role in late November. Since his first start in Week 12, he leads the NFL in passing yards (1,712) and is second in yards per attempt (8.4). In Cincinnati's three wins with Browning under center, he has averaged 317.7 passing yards with a 76.7 completion percentage.

3. Chasing History

Ja'Marr Chase enters the season finale within striking distance of a few notable statistics. He has a career-high 96 catches on the season, and four more would make him the third player in team history to reach 100. He also comes in with 29 receiving touchdowns, and one on Sunday would make him the fourth player in NFL history to record 3,500+ receiving yards and 30+ touchdowns in his first three career seasons. The three currently on that list are Odell Beckham Jr., Randy Moss and Jerry Rice.