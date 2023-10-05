Five Things To Watch: Bengals At Cardinals

4. Getting to Dobbs

The Bengals' pass rush has been hot to start the season, racking up 12 sacks overall with nine coming in the past two games. Leading that effort once again is Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson (3.5 sacks over past two weeks), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (2.5) and Hendrickson's opposite defensive end Sam Hubbard (two).

The Cardinals, however, have largely kept quarterback Josh Dobbs upright, allowing just six sacks in four games (tied for fifth fewest in NFL). Three of those occurred in Arizona's season opener at Washington, so the offensive line has limited opponents to an average of just one sack per game over the past three weeks.

5. Picking up the blitz

Though Arizona's defense blitzes at the lowest rate in the league (14 percent) this season, it has still managed to record 12 sacks and could look to pressure Burrow on third down. Burrow on Wednesday was asked how he can help take heat off his offensive line when facing those blitz packages.

"You can get the ball out faster," Burrow said. "You can come up with some ways to push the ball down the field in those situations. There's a lot of different ways we can handle it."