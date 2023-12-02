Five Things To Watch: Bengals At Jaguars

4. Lawrence vs. Bengals in primetime

Trevor Lawrence's first appearance in a primetime window came back in Week 4 of the 2021 season, when as a rookie he guided the Jaguars to a 14-0 halftime lead on Thursday Night Football at Cincinnati. The Bengals clawed back for a 24-21 win, but since that night Lawrence is 3-0 in prime time with no picks thrown and an average of 215 passing yards.

While Lawrence may not be tracking for his same numbers as last season, he is once again a driving force for a Jacksonville team that is looking for its second straight AFC South Division title. Through 11 games, he has completed 67.3 percent of his passes — which would be a career high — and has an 11-4 TD-INT ratio in games the Jaguars have won. Cincinnati also will need to be conscious of Lawrence's ability to make plays with his legs, as has 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the year.

5. Chase on 1K watch

Ja'Marr Chase enters Monday night needing 86 yards to reach the 1000-yard milestone for the third consecutive season. He would join A.J. Green (2011-13) as the only players in Bengals history with 1000 or more receiving yards in their first three years. Chase through 11 games has 914 receiving yards (ninth most in NFL), with four games of 100-plus.

Chase can also join the company of some notable names if he nets five catches in addition to the 1000-yard mark. That total would put him at 80 receptions on the season, and he would become just the fourth player in league history to log at least 80 catches and 1000 yards in each of his first three years. The others to accomplish that feat were Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas and Chase's former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson.