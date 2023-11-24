Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Steelers

2. O-line vs. T.J. Watt

Browning's best chance for success will come with a clean pocket and time to move through his progressions. Looking to disrupt that will be five-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt, who has the third most sacks in the NFL this season (11.5) and the second most QB hits (23).

The star edge rusher has lined up primarily from the left side of the defensive line, so Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams figures to see the bulk of those one-on-one matchups. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan this week also noted Watt's uncanny ability to get his hand on passes at the line of scrimmage, as last season he had an interception in both games against the Bengals.

For the Cincinnati offense to stay ahead of schedule and keep drives extended, Browning, Williams and company will need to be conscious of Watt on every snap.

3. Steelers lean on run game

Pittsburgh's offense comes in ranked 28th in total yards per game (280.1), but the Steelers have found a spark recently in the form of second-year running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games, after not eclipsing the century mark in any of his previous 24 career appearances. He has an NFL-leading 318 rushing yards since Week 9, and he currently is as efficient as any back in the league, as his 6.2 yards per carry lead all qualified players.