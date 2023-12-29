Five Things To Watch: Bengals at Chiefs

4. O-Line Takes On Chris Jones

Kansas City's defensive line is bolstered by four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones, who although is listed at defensive tackle, is known to move around the entire defensive line. Jones this season ranks second on Kansas City with 8.5 sacks, and his 60 pressures are the third most among all NFL interior defensive linemen. Cincinnati has faced no shortage of elite pass rushers through 15 games, with names like Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Nick Bosa lining up across the line of scrimmage. That experience may prove useful as Browning's protective unit is confronted with yet another challenge.

5. Game Of Turnovers

Both teams are coming off a Week 16 loss in which they committed multiple turnovers, as Cincinnati saw three of its passes intercepted at Pittsburgh and Kansas City gave up two touchdowns in a span of seven seconds against Las Vegas via a fumble return followed by a pick-six.

The Steelers game aside, Cincinnati's ability to keep control of the ball has been a strong point this season. The Bengals' 15 giveaways are the sixth fewest in the league, and their two fumbles lost are the fewest. In the nine games that the Bengals have won the turnover battle, they are 7-2.