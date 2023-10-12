Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Seahawks

2. Hendrickson's havoc

Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has showcased his ability to take over games as of late, totaling five sacks in the past three weeks alone. That culminated with a season-high 2.5 in Week 5 at Arizona, including a strip sack of quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter that led to a Sam Hubbard fumble recovery.

While Hendrickson continues on his elite pace, Cincinnati also has enjoyed pass-rushing contributions across the board, making Lou Anarumo's defense among the most difficult to prepare for. B.J. Hill (2.5 sacks) and Sam Hubbard (two) are consistently finding themselves in the opposing backfield, while safety Dax Hill and linebacker Germaine Pratt have gotten in the sack column on overload blitzes.

This week presents possibly the toughest matchup yet for Hendrickson and his defensive teammates. Seattle has allowed just seven sacks on the season, the fourth fewest in the league, and boasts a well-balanced offense that keeps opponents guessing. Another vintage Hendrickson performance that makes veteran Geno Smith uncomfortable in the pocket would provide the Bengals an advantage in a key area.

3. Mixon faces stout run defense

Seventh-year running back Joe Mixon has quietly put together an efficient start to the 2023 season. The team captain has recorded at least 50 rushing yards in each game, including a season-high 81 last Sunday, for a total of 328 — tied for the 11th most leaguewide. Even with the passing game clicking on all cylinders, Cincinnati relied heavily on its bell cow back against the Cardinals as Mixon's 25 carries were his most since Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Mixon and the Bengals' offensive line now turn their attention to Seattle's sixth-ranked run defense that is limiting opponents to just 87.5 yards on the ground per game. The Seahawks were near the bottom of the NFL in that category last season, but revamped their front seven with free agent additions including defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and linebacker Bobby Wagner. Through four games, Seattle is allowing just 3.18 yards per carry, the lowest rate in the NFL.