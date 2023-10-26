Five Things To Watch: Bengals at 49ers

4. Deep shots to Chase

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been an X Factor in each of Cincinnati's three wins. The two-time Pro Bowler set a team record with 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5 at Arizona, then followed up with six grabs for 80 yards the following Sunday against Seattle. Chase's 40 catches since Week 3 are the most ever in a four-game stretch by a Bengal.

But it's Chase's ability to make splash plays down the field that has really opened up the offense as of late. His 63-yard scoring catch versus the Cardinals was the Bengals' longest touchdown from scrimmage since 2021 (by Chase), and then against the Seahawks he had grabs of 31 and 23 yards on back-to-back plays during a second-quarter touchdown drive.

The 49ers this season have harped on limiting explosive plays, as they have given up just three completions of 40 or more yards. Chase has 13 such catches in his career, tied for the second most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021. Burrow finding his top target down the field could take the top off the San Francisco secondary and create a momentum swing in this marquee matchup.

5. Can the Bengals find early lead?

Zac Taylor has emphasized the importance of getting ahead early in games and playing with a lead. Cincinnati is among the best in the NFL at controlling the pace of the game following a fast start, and this season the Bengals are 2-0 when leading at halftime. Conversely, they have faced a deficit at the break in each of their three losses.

Defensively, Cincinnati has been excellent to begin games under Lou Anarumo. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Bengals have allowed just six touchdowns in the first quarter of play, the second fewest by any NFL team in that stretch. This week, they face a 49ers side that has jumped out to a first-quarter lead in five of their seven contests.