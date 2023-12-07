Five Things To Watch: Bengals vs. Colts

2. Mixon, Brown Seek Repeat Showing

Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Browning's show-stealing Monday night was Cincinnati's rushing attack. The Bengals churned out a season-high 156 yards on the ground, powered by a balancing act between veteran Joe Mixon (68) and rookie sparkplug Chase Brown (61).

Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan have shared their intentions for keeping Brown involved. His nine carries at Jacksonville more than tripled his workload over his first six games. He figured to see more action earlier in the season, but a hamstring injury put him on the Reserve/Injured list for four games. Brown showcased a highly touted explosiveness with a 31-yard run in the third quarter, Cincinnati's longest rush of the year.

Mixon not only had his sixth game this season with 60-plus yards — surpassing 6,000 career rushing yards in the process — but he also found the end zone twice. He quietly has six touchdowns over the last six games.

Mixon and Brown look for more success this week against a Colts defense that is allowing 133.3 rushing yards per game, the 26th most in the NFL. If the Bengals' efficient passing game can be complemented by a two-headed rushing effort, Cincinnati will be in strong position to march the ball downfield consistently.

3. Bengals' Athletic Secondary vs. Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has gone for over 100 yards on 10-plus catches in each of his last two games. Last Sunday at Tennessee, he totaled 11 grabs for 105 yards, including a four-yard game-winning touchdown catch in overtime.