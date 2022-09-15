Matchup Of The Game: Bengals' Chase And Cowboys' Diggs Meet Again At The Top Of The NFL

"He was dominant," Callahan agreed. "The effort it took to be dominant was incredible. The stamina, the mental focus, it was one of the most impressive individual performances I've seen. Maybe ever."

Chase got more ink for flipping off Fitzpatrick in the middle of the game than for how he flipped the Steelers' two-high defensive script designed to take him away. With Tee Higgins out for the last 50 minutes or so with a concussion, the Bengals responded by lining up Chase everywhere and he came through playing all 100 snaps, some in places he had never been before.

"Unbelievable effort by him," Burrow said. "He's a unique, special player that you don't see a lot. And as much as we got him the ball on Sunday, we've got to get him the ball more."

Chase admitted it was the most fatigued he'd ever been in a game. "I was drained," he said. But he was able to make catches from spots he had never lined up while also thinking clearly enough to go off script with head coach Zac Taylor on the last play of regulation.

Moments before, a fourth-down fade to Chase had been jammed up in the back of the end zone. This time, down to their last play, Taylor, went to a play they had last run in training camp a few times. Chase faked a fade and broke outside by the right pylon and Burrow fitted while Chase Griddied.

"We changed it at the very last minute probably right as Joe is getting to walk into the huddle and call the first play. We changed it right in that spot because it didn't feel right," Callahan said. "Zac tagged that route on the backside, it ended up being a great look. We knew he was getting doubled, he had hard outside leverage by the corner. Minkah was kind of floating around, trying to protect him on the inside, that's why the fade the first time down there didn't look very good. We ran an outbreaking route towards the pylon that ended up working pretty good for us. It was a really good adjustment by Zac and really good execution by Joe and Ja'Marr."

It was a day Chase got a chance to show off the rolodex he has spinning through his football IQ. Flipping Minkah the bird? Oh yeah, he said, that was after his third catch, he thought. The more they moved him around, he felt the better he got.