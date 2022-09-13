How New Bengals Long Snapper Cal Adomitis Is Already Well Connected With Kevin Huber

"What he did raising that money was unbelievable," Manalac said. "He's incredibly selfless and he's a hard worker who cares about the people around him. I'm excited to see what he does with this opportunity."

Adomitis is taking the same approach here that he did during his five seasons at Pitt playing 64 games.

Study and trust.

"Certainly I have a little bit of homework and some things I want to start getting a feel for before practice on Wednesday," Adomitis said. "Kick off the week the right way and be real, real crisp because at this point in time my biggest concern is just showing my teammates that I'm capable and they can trust me because that's what it's about.

"And we're going to play our best if we all trust each other. So that's just my goal for this week, to show the guys that they can trust me and I can get the job done."

This isn't your typical rush job to replace a long snapper in midseason. It's not what Harris went through 13 years ago, cut from the Texans practice squad two weeks before he was snapping against them for the Bengals. Adomitis has been here since the first day of spring ball, snapped in all three preseason games and, according to special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, held up well against Harris head-to-head. But 13 years without an unplayable snap is 13 years.

"I think it was pretty close. I think it was pretty tight," Simmons said. "(Harris) came in in better shape. He lost some weight. He was in what I felt was good condition to really compete and compete hard for that spot, and he did. There is a certain level of trust and for however many years it's been now, I can take that position and put it aside and not have to think about it.

"It was close. It was tight. Cal competed hard. It was just he was in the spot where I felt like we felt like the Clark was still in good, physical and mental condition."

Harris, never shy or lacking for words, likes how Adomitis has handled himself.

"He's got confidence. He's got the demeanor. When he was the guy for the preseason games, he never really looked nervous," Harris said. "He didn't give off any nervous energy. He was real calm, collected, and he went out and did a great job. So I've got all the confidence in the world in him."

Harris, who says even if he's done for the year, he'll try to stay in the league next year. One of his goals is, at 202 games, to catch Huber.

"I've got to see how long I can last now," Harris said. "A few more years now I guess."