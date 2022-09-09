From Isaac Curtis To Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Offense Hopes To Open Rule

"The thing that separated him from everybody else was the amount of power he generated in such a short amount of time," says Tommy Moffitt, LSU's former strength and conditioning coach.

Moffitt's staff used meters per second to track how fast bar bells were moved with the body. Anything below .5 meters per second develops strength. Above .5 meters develops power. If they wanted the bar to go slowly, they would keep putting weight on until the bar slowed. There would be a number they didn't want to exceed for fear of injury.

But this guy?

"I would go back and check on Ja'Marr and the coach would say, 'I just keep putting more weight on the bar and he keeps going faster and faster,''' Moffitt says. "He was so freaking strong and powerful, we couldn't slow the bar down.

"We wanted to see if he would break the bar bell."

That coach was Jeremy Jacobs, now an associate director for sports performance and head of football applied sports science at Duke. He also had Justin Jefferson, Chase's college teammate and fellow NFL record-breaking receiver, and he says his explosion wasn't close to what Chase did in the weight room. Jacobs can spit out the LSU stats.

Power cleaned 330 pounds. Squatted 475 pounds. Dead-lifted more than 500 pounds.

"You can see all that just how he's able to run away from people and outjump guys," Hilton says. "The thing about him is that he has a lot more power in his legs, so he knows how to explode and use his lower body strength."

"He's the most gifted athlete I've ever coached," says Jacobs who saw something else in the 2019 conditioning drills that set up LSU's perfect season.

Nobody can put a number on the competitiveness. Chase and Jefferson were so fit they never lost a breath as they trash talked each other non-stop with every weight lifted and sprint ran. It has transferred to the pros, where Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese's staff sees it every day.

"We've got a lot of great players in here," Boese says.

"One of the most explosive guys I've ever seen. I had Davante Adams in college. Von Miller in college. They're explosive, superstar talents in the NFL and Ja'Marr is as good as I've ever seen."

Those players see it in there, too.

"There are guys who are really strong, but they don't know how to use it on the football field," says Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. "He knows how to use it and it helps him get open."