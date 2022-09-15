Bengals Notebook: Joe Burrow Building Off Opener's Second Half; Huber, Now The Oldest Bengal, Has A Message; Volson Encourages In NFL Debut

As the Bengals prepare for Sunday's game in Dallas (4:25 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), Joe Burrow isn't dwelling on his career-high four interceptions. That happened in the season's first 25 minutes in a game that went 45 minutes more. Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-six came on the second play of a game Burrow took 98 more snaps.

"I feel like I've always kind of been that way. Interceptions are going to happen, you try to limit them as much as you can," Burrow said before Wednesday's practice. But you've got to move on. There's a lot of plays to be had throughout the game. And we had 100 and some snaps, and so there were four snaps and an interception. That's 100 more snaps you've got to play."

If there was some rust from no preseasons snaps and some woozy play because of the appendectomy, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thought it was all gone by halftime.

"He played fantastic in the second half. Really, probably from the mid second quarter on," Callahan said after practice. "He finally settled in, he was patient, took the completions that were there … he was lights out in the second half and overtime. When he needed to make plays, he made them. He made a really great throw off the scramble to Hayden Hurst there at the end to put us way down there on a really makeable kick range for us."

One takeaway seemed to emerge. Get used to the Bengals seeing two-high defenses more than anything else. It's not a staple for the Steelers, but they used it a bunch with those two deep safeties Sunday, making sure the Bengals' big play offense got only a 24-yard throw to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

So that means what? The running game and patience. Think Burrow in Vegas last year. Or Denver. Fitzpatrick's play was a memo-to-self.

"Just take what the defense gives me," Burrow said. "Don't try to force it."

Or, as Callahan said, "Don't do too much, too early."

"That ball got into a window that was really tight for the second play of the game. You don't have to do that. There were other options there. You could've gotten rid of the ball, checked it down and hit Tee (Higgins) in the under route. Whatever that would have been, it didn't have to be so aggressive so early. Sometimes you're ready to go and you want to start putting it on somebody, and it was covered. He threw a ball to a guy that was covered. Quarterbacks do that. You wish they didn't sometimes, but it happens. Just be patient and you don't have to go score a touchdown on every play. We don't have to do that. I think he learned a good lesson there."

So that gets back to the question, where's the line? Burrow makes his living finishing off big plays. What's the difference between a gutsy throw and a forced one?