Bengals Notebook: Local Knowledge; Defense Not Living In Past Vs. Cowboys' Rush; The Ja'Marr Workout

"He did (well)," Callahan said of Collins' Bengals debut. "There were some things he probably admittedly will say he needs to do better. We helped him because that's a tough matchup for every tackle in the league, so we helped with Watt as much as we could. For the most part he held his own. You can see the lack of time in camp and playing, you can see that on the tape. As far as what he did and how he played, I thought he answered the bell against a really hard matchup for him. He was physical in the run game, did some really good things and I think the more he plays the better he's going to get."

There may be a reunion at A&T Stadium. But it's going to be brief. Collins sees it as another business conference when it comes to hugs and handshakes.

"I hadn't thought that far," Collins said. "I'm so locked in on the game plan. I talked to a lot of those guys all the time. It's not like I haven't spoken to them since I left."

QB MATCH: Bengals fans always get a little nervous when their club faces an inexperienced quarterback.

According to Elias, the Bengals are 14-21 against quarterbacks making their first or second career starts and Pro Football Reference has them for 7-11 in this century. Last Halloween, when Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush won his lone NFL start in Minnesota, the Bengals lost in New York to Jets quarterback Mike White's spectacular NFL debut.

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson says the game against White won't be used as an object lesson as Rush replaces Dak Prescott.

"We're not living in the past," Wilson said.

It's not like Rush is a mystery. Wilson notes he's been with the team so long (2017) that he was there when Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a quarterback. It doesn't figure to be like 2019 in Pittsburgh for the Bengals when Mason Rudolph went 24 of 28 in his second NFL start in a Steelers scheme that had markedly different plays from what it used with the injured Ben Roethlisberger.

And then there is Rush's Minnesota tape where he's throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to win it.