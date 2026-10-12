Bengals Feel The Formula After Melting Dolphins

"I haven't seen the stats or the play breakdowns, but it certainly felt like it when we ran it," said Burrow when asked if it was an ideal attack to go with his 32 passes that produced four touchdowns. "We were getting four or five, six yards, putting us in third and manageable, and a lot of times converting on that second down. So on first glance, I think so. "

After Brown and Mims shut down any semblance of an outside pass rush (they combined to allow just three pressures, via Pro Football Focus on a day Burrow wasn't sacked) as the Bengals missed on just four of 13 third downs, they felt the formula.

"We just want to win, and we know if we run the ball and get yards for Chase, Samaje and Tahj (Brooks), then we have a strong chance of winning," Mims said. "We knew we got challenged last week, and it wasn't good enough. We knew we had to make a stand and have a better outing than last week."

Those 32 passes? Burrow zinged 23 of them as the NFL's all-time accurate passer hit 72% for 190 yards with a frigid efficiency under the 90-degree blanket in the hottest road game the Bengals have ever played.

Taylor also showed adept use of his bench in the sweltering weather after a week Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (groin/neck) fought through injuries. They played a number of snaps below their average (Chase 89%, Higgins 69%) as Taylor showed off their versatile, complementary depth.

(After what he called a challenging week of the concussion protocol, Chase was so tired he asked Higgins not to jump on him after the touchdown.)

Tight ends Drew Sample and Erick All Jr. each played more than half the 63 plays. Tight end Tanner Hudson spiced his usual 30% with two huge catches (one for a first down to keep his own touchdown drive alive), tight end Mike Gesicki had his fourth touchdown in five games and Perine, Sunday's MVP, took an unusually high amount of plays with 51%.

Forget his powerful, 4.9 per runs for a second. Perine had a massive block on Dohnte Meyers' opening 81-yard kick return and schooled Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez on his third-down touchdown catch that put him in no-man's land on a deadly choice route with Burrow.

"The offensive line," said Perine simply of the reason for his success. "Coach challenged the line, challenged us to make somebody miss, move the line of scrimmage. That was a step in the right direction."

Taylor did such a good job handling his personnel Sunday, but he wasn't pleased with how his personnel handled it with two 15-yard-after-the-whistle penalties and a roughing call that gave Miami a touchdown instead of a field goal.

Burrow wasn't feeling it either when they couldn't slam the door shut after defensive tackle Jonathan Allen recovered a fumble at the Dolphins 10 with 2:19 left and they could only get a field goal.

"We've got to be smarter," said Burrow, voicing the terse mood in a locker room set by Taylor. "We've got to be smarter. Two fumbles in the red zone. A couple of personal fouls that hurt us, hurt our field position, gave them points on the board. We've got to be smarter."

But here are two vignettes that have them thinking.