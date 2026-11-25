Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints leading into Week 12 of the 2026 season.
*Last updated: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026*
Cincinnati Bengals
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|S Bryan Cook
|Ankle
|Full Participation
|CB Jalen Davis*
|Hamstring
|Full Participation
|WR Andrei Iosivas*
|Thumb
|Full Participation
|G Dalton Risner
|Knees
|Did Not Participate
New Orleans Saints
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G David Edwards
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
|CB Martin Emerson
|Concussion
|Full Participation
|OT Taliese Fuaga
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|TE Juwan Johnson
|Hamstring/Wrist
|Did Not Participate
|C Erik McCoy
|Biceps
|Limited Participation
|OT Asim Richards
|Knee
|Limited Participation
|LB Peter Werner
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation
*Asterisk denotes a player designated for return from a Reserve list.
View the best photos from Bengals-Saints matchups of years past
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Andrew Cohoon
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Tony Tribble/2007 AP
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Rogelio Solis
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ALEX BRANDON/2006 AP
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Bill Haber
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Tom Uhlman/AP2010
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Bill Haber
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Tom Uhlman/AP2010
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NFL/NFL
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David Kohl
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NFL Photos/2018 National Football League
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Jonathan Bachman
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Tom Uhlman/AP2010
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Rogelio Solis
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