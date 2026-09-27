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Pregame Quick Hits | Bengals Look To Mix It Up In 'Classic AFC North Game'

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

PITTSBURGH — The Leonard Leap. J-Joe's pick-six of Big Ben that started the dizzy comeback. Carson to Caldwell with 14 seconds left that ended it.

The Bengals would love the same result they got against the Steelers 17 years to the day at Paycor Stadium. A 23-20 stunner over the Super Bowl champion Steelers as the Bengals took their first step to an AFC North sweep.

The Steelers aren't the champs, the game is here, Dexter Lawrence II was 11 years old in 2009, and a Bengals' win with Joe Burrow quarterbacking is never a stunner.

But, early on in '26, the Bengals look to be comfortable with that '09 style of play. Monstrous defense, opportunistic offense. All the while being physical. Even though Mike McCarthy has replaced Iron Mike Tomlin as Steelers head coach and is running all that 11 personnel.

"Doesn't matter," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. "It's still Bengals-Steelers, and it's going to be the same style of game. And we're ready for that."

Which is, "another grinder," said Bengals running back Samaje Perine, the 235-pound ultimate AFC North player.  "That's what they do. They try to get the edge physically.

"You can't listen to what they're saying. That their season is over. They're physical. They've got a lot of talent defensively and offensively. It's one of those games they bring it every single time. A slugfest. It's going to be a classic AFC North type of game."

It takes all kinds of games against the Steelers. Perine caught three touchdown passes here four years ago in the Bengals' 37-30 win. Burrow also won a 19-17 grinder here two years ago to keep playoff hopes alive for 24 hours. Now with Lawrence leading a defensive line that last week held running backs to 18 yards on 14 carries and Brown leading a returning offensive line, the sense is the Bengals can mix it up with the Steelers.

"Absolutely," Perine said. "We just have to put it all together."

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Slants and Screens

Let's see. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turns  43 in December. Bengals' top draft pick Cashius Howell, stalking his first NFL sack after five pressures last Sunday, turned 23 the week before the draft.

"I don't remember what year it was," said Howell, who recalled Rodgers winning the Super Bowl with the Packers when he was in grade school. "It's a full-circle moment growing up watching people like that, quarterbacks like that. To get him on the ground would be a very cool thing to do." …

As expected, the Bengals shelved defensive tackle B.J Hill (Achilles) for the second straight week …

Also inactive for a second straight week were cornerback Josh Newton, rookies Connor Lew at center and Landon Robinson at defensive tackle, as well as veteran tackle Myles Hinton …

Also out was rookie tight end Jack Endries after his NFL debut last week. Instead, vet tight end Tanner Hudson was added from the practice squad …

With wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on injured reserve, former Steeler Ke'Shawn Williams was active for the first time this season …

Wide receiver Dohnte Meyers has been the primary returner, so we'll see if that remains so with the mix at receiver to replace Iosivas …

Williams' career kick return game came against the Steelers for the Bengals...

Game captains: Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, kicker Evan McPherson, and center Ted Karras ...

Karras called tails, won it, and said, "we will defer our choice." ,,,

Bengals Arrive at Acrisure Stadium for Week 3 Against the Steelers | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Cintas.

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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G Jalen Rivers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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G Jalen Rivers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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K Evan McPherson arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

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DE Boye Mafe arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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