Pregame Quick Hits | Bengals Look To Mix It Up In 'Classic AFC North Game'

PITTSBURGH — The Leonard Leap. J-Joe's pick-six of Big Ben that started the dizzy comeback. Carson to Caldwell with 14 seconds left that ended it.

The Bengals would love the same result they got against the Steelers 17 years to the day at Paycor Stadium. A 23-20 stunner over the Super Bowl champion Steelers as the Bengals took their first step to an AFC North sweep.

The Steelers aren't the champs, the game is here, Dexter Lawrence II was 11 years old in 2009, and a Bengals' win with Joe Burrow quarterbacking is never a stunner.

But, early on in '26, the Bengals look to be comfortable with that '09 style of play. Monstrous defense, opportunistic offense. All the while being physical. Even though Mike McCarthy has replaced Iron Mike Tomlin as Steelers head coach and is running all that 11 personnel.

"Doesn't matter," said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. "It's still Bengals-Steelers, and it's going to be the same style of game. And we're ready for that."

Which is, "another grinder," said Bengals running back Samaje Perine, the 235-pound ultimate AFC North player. "That's what they do. They try to get the edge physically.

"You can't listen to what they're saying. That their season is over. They're physical. They've got a lot of talent defensively and offensively. It's one of those games they bring it every single time. A slugfest. It's going to be a classic AFC North type of game."

It takes all kinds of games against the Steelers. Perine caught three touchdown passes here four years ago in the Bengals' 37-30 win. Burrow also won a 19-17 grinder here two years ago to keep playoff hopes alive for 24 hours. Now with Lawrence leading a defensive line that last week held running backs to 18 yards on 14 carries and Brown leading a returning offensive line, the sense is the Bengals can mix it up with the Steelers.