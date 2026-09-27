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Six Bengals Inactive For Week 3 Against Steelers

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Bengals Communications
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A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

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Pittsburgh Steelers

  • No. 13 RB Rico Dowdle
  • No. 16 QB Drew Allar
  • No. 18 QB Will Howard (3rd QB)
  • No. 24 CB Joey Porter Jr.
  • No. 29 RB Eli Heidenreich
  • No. 92 DL Kevin Jobity Jr.
  • No. 96 DE Gabriel Rubio

Bengals Arrive at Acrisure Stadium for Week 3 Against the Steelers | ARRIVAL PHOTOS

See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Cintas.

QB Joe Burrow arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB Tacario Davis arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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CB Tacario Davis arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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TE Erick All Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DT Jonathan Allen arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Tee Higgins arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
G Jalen Rivers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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G Jalen Rivers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Cashius Howell arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Barrett Carter arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Myles Murphy arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Myles Murphy arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Bryan Cook arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Chase Brown arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Boye Mafe arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Boye Mafe arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DE Shemar Stewart arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
CB DJ Turner II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II arrives at Acrisure Stadium ahead of Week 3 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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