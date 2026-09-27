Six Bengals Inactive For Week 3 Against Steelers

A look at who's inactive for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- 28 CB Josh Newton
- 65 C Connor Lew
- 77 OT Myles Hinton
- 84 TE Jack Endries
- 92 DT B.J. Hill
- 96 DT Landon Robinson
Pittsburgh Steelers
- No. 13 RB Rico Dowdle
- No. 16 QB Drew Allar
- No. 18 QB Will Howard (3rd QB)
- No. 24 CB Joey Porter Jr.
- No. 29 RB Eli Heidenreich
- No. 92 DL Kevin Jobity Jr.
- No. 96 DE Gabriel Rubio
See the best outfits from the Bengals as they arrive for the Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, presented by Cintas.
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