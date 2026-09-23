Week 3 Injury Report | Bengals at Steelers

Take a look at the injury reports of the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers leading into Week 3 of the 2026 season.
Cincinnati Bengals
*Last updated: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026*
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT Jonathan Allen
|Knee
|Did Not Participate
|DT B.J. Hll
|Achilles
|Did Not Participate
|WR Andrei Iosivas
|Thumb
|Did Not Participate
Pittsburgh Steelers
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB Jamel Dean
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate
|RB Rico Dowdle
|Toe
|Did Not Participate
|LB Cole Holcomb
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate
|WR Michael Pittman Jr
|Foot
|Limited Participation
|CB Joey Porter Jr.
|NIR - Conditioning
|Limited Participation
|CB Jalen Ramsey
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate
|RB Jaylen Warren
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation
View the best photos from Bengals-Steelers matchups of years past