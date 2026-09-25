Quick Hits | Dex And Bengals Defense Roll Into Pittsburgh

Word out of Pittsburgh is that after quarterback Aaron Rodgers got sacked four times and generated only a field goal last Sunday in New England, the Steelers are prepared to give first-round pick Max Iheanachor his first NFL start right tackle with only four snaps under his belt.

And, with right guard Spender Anderson suffering a broken bone against the Patriots, he may be replaced by Brock Hoffman, a fifth-year vet who has played three snaps this season after coming over from Dallas, where he made 16 starts I the previous four seasons.

They'll face Lawrence's front that is one of the hottest D-Lines in the game. Led by edge Boye Mafe’s 10 pressures last week, (according to Pro Football Focus), the Bengals are tied for the NFL lead in sacks (eight), as well as tied for fourth in pressures and fourth in hurries, via Pro Football Reference.

Lawrence, Allen and Cincinnati-bred safety Bryan Cook, who was the top safety on the free-agent market, have deservedly received a large heaping of praise.

But beyond, no doubt, the waiting rookie Iheanachor, the $60 million Mafe, signed from the Super Bowl champ Seahawks, has seem to slid under the radar. According to PFR, his four hurries are the second most in the league and his 96 snaps lead a defensive line that shut down the Texans running backs on 18 yards with 14 carries.

"We knew we were going to get that kind of effort," said Taylor of Mafe's production in the run and the pass, which also includes a sack. "He came from a great defense. It's not surprising how he's playing all downs."

Taylor keeps getting asked about the naysayers who pooh-poohed the Dex trade. He's not sure what they were looking at.

"I don't think anybody watched the tape," Taylor said. "If the tape was bad, we wouldn't have made the trade. The tape was great. Was (last year) the best year of his career? I don't know. But it was enough to where we saw this guy who was a major problem and being a player at the top of his position. It' not a surprise that he's come in and played well. Elevated. We've added great players around him, the team, and you've seen other guys take a massive jump."

Slants and Screens

Jonathan Allen (knee) went full Friday after not going Wednesday and Thursday and is good to go …

Lawerence rested Friday after working Wednesday and Thursday and is also ready to go …

When the Bengals allowed six points in Houston last Sunday, it was their fewest points allowed in a road game since a 37-3 win in Cleveland in 2015 …

The Bengals are also looking to match the '15 team with a 3-0 start …

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 3-1 record is the best in Pittsburgh by a visiting quarterback with a minimum of three starts. Those are three straight wins …