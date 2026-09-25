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Quick Hits | Dex And Bengals Defense Roll Into Pittsburgh

Sep 25, 2026 at 05:13 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

With Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watching on mic'd up his daughters' fave, Dexter Lawerence II, the Steelers are preparing for the Big Man by mulling changes along their offensive line for Sunday's game (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) in Pittsburgh.

Taylor says the grade-school girls have been hooked since the massive defensive tackle arrived in the now-iconic April 18 trade. Taylor also says Lawrence has been as advertised on and off the field, and just has to step up the mic to prove it.

"He just loves it. I think he's contributed to the personality of our defense," Taylor said after Friday's practice. "Not only are they talented and confident, and playing with this really good chemistry, but they've got a really big personality as a whole, and he's obviously a big part of this, and that's what's fun."

Taylor admits he doesn't usually watch the mic'd up features, but his daughters wanted to watch Dex.

"With the mic'd up stuff, everybody gets to see kind of what we see from him, (defensive tackle) Jonathan Allen, and everybody kind of combining together," Taylor said.  "And it probably gets a couple of the other guys out of their shell a little bit."

Lawrence not only punished the Houston interior with his moves, but also his steady stream of trash-talking as he continually reminded certain Texans, "You're soft."

Taylor particularly enjoyed the snippet where Lawrence reminded his defense before a field-goal attempt that "there was still grass," to defend and that a play still could be made.

"And they did," said Taylor of the snap that went awry.

Who knows how Lawrence presents himself Sunday in his AFC North debut at Acrisure Stadium? But it's quite a twist that it's the Bengals who defensively swag into the Pittsburgh of Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.

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Word out of Pittsburgh is that after quarterback Aaron Rodgers got sacked four times and generated only a field goal last Sunday in New England, the Steelers are prepared to give first-round pick Max Iheanachor his first NFL start right tackle with only four snaps under his belt.

And, with right guard Spender Anderson suffering a broken bone against the Patriots, he may be replaced by Brock Hoffman, a fifth-year vet who has played three snaps this season after coming over from Dallas, where he made 16 starts I the previous four seasons.

They'll face Lawrence's front that is one of the hottest D-Lines in the game.  Led by edge Boye Mafe’s 10 pressures last week, (according to Pro Football Focus), the Bengals are tied for the NFL lead in sacks (eight), as well as tied for fourth in pressures and fourth in hurries, via Pro Football Reference.

Lawrence, Allen and Cincinnati-bred safety Bryan Cook, who was the top safety on the free-agent market, have deservedly received a large heaping of praise.

But beyond, no doubt, the waiting rookie Iheanachor, the $60 million Mafe, signed from the Super Bowl champ Seahawks, has seem to slid under the radar. According to PFR, his four hurries are the second most in the league and his 96 snaps lead a defensive line that shut down the Texans running backs on 18 yards with 14 carries.

"We knew we were going to get that kind of effort," said Taylor of Mafe's production in the run and the pass, which also includes a sack. "He came from a great defense. It's not surprising how he's playing all downs."

Taylor keeps getting asked about the naysayers who pooh-poohed the Dex trade. He's not sure what they were looking at.

"I don't think anybody watched the tape," Taylor said. "If the tape was bad, we wouldn't have made the trade. The tape was great. Was (last year) the best year of his career? I don't know. But it was enough to where we saw this  guy who was a major problem and being a player at the top of his position. It' not a surprise that he's come in and played well. Elevated. We've added great players around him, the team, and you've seen other guys take a massive jump."

Slants and Screens

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles), who hasn't worked since the opener, didn’t practice this week and is doubtful….

Jonathan Allen (knee) went full Friday after not going Wednesday and Thursday and is good to go …

Lawerence rested Friday after working Wednesday and Thursday and is also ready to go …

When the Bengals allowed six points in Houston last Sunday, it was their fewest points allowed in a road game since a 37-3 win in Cleveland in 2015 …

The Bengals are also looking to match the '15 team with a 3-0 start …

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s 3-1 record is the best in Pittsburgh by a visiting quarterback with a minimum of three starts. Those are three straight wins …

This is the second time Burrow has met Rodgers and Rodgers has the win, but barely. In that whacky Oct. 10, 2021 game at Paycor, the Packers won in overtime in a game of five missed go-ahead or winning field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime …

Bengals Continue Prep For Steelers Matchup | PRACTICE PHOTOS

View some of the top shots from Bengals practice at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, September 24, 2026.

S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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S Bryan Cook during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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WR Ja'Marr Chase during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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DE Cashius Howell during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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DE Cashius Howell during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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LB Barrett Carter during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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LB Barrett Carter during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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OT Orlando Brown Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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CB Jalen Davis during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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CB Jalen Davis during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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CB Dax Hill during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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QB Joe Burrow hands the ball to RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow hands the ball to RB Samaje Perine during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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LB Demetrius Knight Jr. during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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CB DJ Turner II during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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WR Tee Higgins during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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TE Mike Gesicki during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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TE Mike Gesicki during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

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WR Dohnte Meyers during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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