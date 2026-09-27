Postgame Quick Hits | Steelers Take Late Victory Over Bengals

Slants and Screens

In the T.J. Watt Era, it's hard to find a Bengals offensive line protecting a quarterback any better than it did for Burrow Sunday. And after getting sacked once and that on the last play of the game, he thought they were "really good." And, like Higgins asked, "How many yards Joe throw for?" That would be a season-high 288 …

Higgins had 90 of them on six catches in what is fast becoming his career year ...

"You might say that," Higgins said when asked if that's his first touchdown catch sitting down after he was virtually wrestled to the ground by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. "I just tried to use my size (6-4) and basketball skills to box him out.

"That's just Nine making a play, giving me a chance. They drafted me to make plays like that, so I do." ...

Higgins' running mate Ja'Marr Chase continued to make ridiculously clutch plays. In that last drive, he danced for catches of 17 and 13 yards with everyone in the building knowing Burrow was looking for him as he finished with nine catches for 98 yards and his third touchdown of the season.

"Today," Chase said, "just protect the football and eliminate the penalties and other than that, we win the football game. It's something we can control. It's in our hands." ...

It looked like Jordan Battle’s interception with 1:40 left in the first half and the Bengals trailing, 17-10, would be the play of the game in a Bengals win. With Rodgers within eight yards of a field goal, his pass bounced of the hands of wide receiver Roman Wilson into Battle's hands for the Bengals' first interception of the season.

With Rodgers still screaming at Wilson, Burrow launched a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who made that remarkable grab while sitting down with 34 seconds left in the half to tie the game. When the Bengals received the second-half kickoff and tacked on Evan McPherson’s 20th straight field goal, they had doubled up for a 20-17 lead.

"You have to make that play if you want to win games like this," Battle said ."It's good to get momentum like that, but we gave up too many explosives and didn't get enough guys on the ground." …