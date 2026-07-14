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Netflix "Quarterback" Season Three Featuring Joe Flacco Now Streaming

Jul 14, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Michael Hull

Digital Coordinator

Season three of the Netflix docu-series Quarterback, featuring Bengals QB Joe Flacco, made its debut Tuesday. All episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.

Quarterback give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to four quarterbacks across the 2025 NFL season both on and off the field. This season features Flacco, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Relive key moments from the season and get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the QB position one of football's toughest jobs.

The Bengals made a midseason move for Flacco after he began the season with the Cleveland Browns. Making his first start a week after arriving in Cincinnati, Flacco earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2025. He completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games played and six starts. The Bengals re-signed Flacco to back up QB Joe Burrow in 2026.

Quarterback: Season 3. (L to R) Dana Flacco and Joe Flacco in Quarterback: Season 3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026
Netflix

Netflix previously followed Burrow during the 2024-25 NFL season for Season Two of the show, along with Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff. Season one debuted after the 2022-23 season and followed Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. The company also did one season of Receiver, following WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle, WR Davante Adams, WR Justin Jefferson and WR Amon St. Brown over the 2023-24 season.

The show is executive produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films and 2PM Productions. Quarterback joins a long list of successful sports documentaries told through Netflix, including the Untold series, Formula One: Drive To Survive, Full Swing and more.

Top Photos of Joe Flacco in 2025 | PLAYER PHOTOS

View some of the top shots of QB Joe Flacco in 2025.

QB Joe Flacco runs the football during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
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QB Joe Flacco runs the football during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco drops back to pass during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco drops back to pass during Thursday Night Football during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
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QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco warms up ahead of Thursday Night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco warms up ahead of Thursday Night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Chad Powers
QB Joe Flacco runs onto the field ahead of Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco runs onto the field ahead of Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during practice at Paycor Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during practice at Paycor Stadium, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco looks to throw during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 6 against the Packers in Green Bay, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
WR Tee Higgins and QB Joe Flacco during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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WR Tee Higgins and QB Joe Flacco during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Chad Powers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5), far left, is congratulated by quarterback Joe Flacco, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), right, after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5), far left, is congratulated by quarterback Joe Flacco, center, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), right, after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/AP Photo
QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco, WR Ja'Marr Chase and Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth talk after Thursday night Football Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco throws a pass during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws a pass during Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco before a snap during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco before a snap during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco throws a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco throws a pass during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Chad Powers/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco takes a snap during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco takes a snap during Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco and WR Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown during Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco celebrates a touchdown during Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Ryan Meyer/Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco sneaks in a touchdown during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
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QB Joe Flacco sneaks in a touchdown during Week 8 against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco ahead of Week 11 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QB Joe Flacco looks to pass while C Ted Karras blocks during Week 12 against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.
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QB Joe Flacco looks to pass while C Ted Karras blocks during Week 12 against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
QBs Joe Flacco and Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
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QBs Joe Flacco and Joe Burrow during practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.

Ryan Meyer
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