Bengals Notebook: Business As Usual For Kevin Huber; Zac Taylor Knows His Team's Vibe Compared To Last Year's Opener

When the Bengals open the season Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) at Paycor Stadium against the Steelers, punter Kevin Huber closes the book on one of the franchise's oldest records when he breaks Ken Riley's 39-year-old mark for games played.

But his 208th game is no doubt going to start like all the rest. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons is going to run the stadium steps during pregame and after that he'll go to Huber and discuss the weather.

There's a 24-percent chance of rain at kickoff and 37 percent by 2 p.m., according to weather.com

"I don't know if it's going to be wet because it's raining or because I'm (sweating)," Simmons said.

Simmons, the superstitious Type A Kansas farmer, has run the stadium steps every pregame but two in his 25 seasons of NFL coaching. Fourteen of those seasons have been with Huber and long-snapper Clark Harris, the unpredictable East Coaster in his 202nd Bengals game, fourth on the list.

If it sounds like they are the odd trio, they are because the laid-back Cincinnatian Huber doesn't exactly fit. Which perfectly suits his pressure roles as holder for kicker Evan McPherson and bail out for the offense.

"He's unflappable. Happy-go-lucky," Simmons said after Friday's practice. "It's a good trait for his position. You have to have bad short-term memory. You have to forget a good punt as well as a bad one. You're only as good as your last punt."

For the first time since linebacker Reggie Williams had three tackles in the 1989 opener in Chicago, the Bengals have players in their 14th seasons with the team. Huber and Harris trail only Riley (15) and quarterback Ken Anderson (16).

"What derails people's careers, especially with specialists, is not that they get old, but they lose their effectiveness. They fail at their jobs more so than their bodies fail," Simmons said. "I give credit to Kevin that he's been able to stay not only physically consistent but mentally strong. Dealing with me and Clark is probably a bit challenging."

The three of them give it to each pretty good. Although Simmons' massive superstitions are famous, he insists the other two have some, too. They won't kid him about running the steps but they will get on him that he runs them slower now.

"We're different. We feed off each other that way. We butt heads, but in a good way," Simmons said. "But it doesn't mean I don't admire and appreciate what he's done over time. He's a friend."

Huber, 37, is planning nothing special. He'll play No. 208 and maybe take the wife out to dinner. This may as well be 20 years ago at McNicholas High School in nearby Anderson Township.

"It's a business. He's got a job to do and that's what he's thinking about. I think that's a reason he's been around this long," said dad Ed Huber.

There always seem to be about 10 family members in the stadium, although he never knows the exact count because some of them have season tickets. His wife goes when she can. Ed and mom Kathy go to every home game. At some point during warmups, Ed, the retired car salesman and basketball coach who knows everyone, scouts a spot along the railing in front of the stands behind the Bengals bench. He's been doing that every home game for the last 13 years and before that at the University of Cincinnati and before that at McNick.