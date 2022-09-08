Matchup Of The Game: Bengals Rookie Volson Gets His Crowded Hour In Debut Vs. Steelers Front

"I get calls from neighboring districts all the time telling me how great it is," says Larry Heim, Drake-Anamoose's superintendent and athletic director. "What a great thing for our kids and our community."

Just the other day Heim saw a third-grader in an elementary school of 70 children wearing a No. 67 Volson Bengals jersey. "I'm sure there's more on the way. The kids talk about it all the time."

Until Volson's older brother Tanner signed undrafted out of Fargo a few years back, Heim had never heard of a product of the state's nine-man teams being in an NFL camp. Now Cordell is the first to play in a regular-season NFL game in the fall they dropped football at his high school.

"We've playing six-man for the last four years. When we called for players this year, seven showed up," Heim says. "But the biggest thing we wanted to make sure is that our kids got a chance to play the game. It's a great game."

So Volson's younger twin brothers are now on the roster at Velva High School, about 28 miles away, and are said to be as interesting to watch as Tanner and Cordell. But they still have a couple of more years to go before they become the talk of the Morris Lounge and Restaurant at the corner of Main Street in Drake, population 275.

"We'll have the game on Sunday, but I'm not sure how many people we'll get," says Lisa Uhlich, the owner. "It's such a rural community with farms and ranches that it's hard for people to get into town depending on the season. The people who are coming in talk about him quite a bit. There's not a day that goes by that I don't hear somebody talking about it. He's really charismatic, a sweet kid and its fun to watch."

Heim's sense is that two and three families may end up getting together for some watch parties at homes. What they'll see may make them Bengals fans for life in quite a show with Burrow leading the AFC champions into the start of another thrill ride.

Burrow's dad Jimmy actually coached at North Dakota State when his son was starting elementary school, but Joe says he hasn't talked to Volson about it much.

But he's got a good idea of what he'll watch on Sunday.