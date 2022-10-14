Bengals Notebook: Media Member Jeremy Hill Backing His LSU Bengals; Can't Box Vonn Bell; Injury Update

Barging into this Tiger Tale of LSU-Bengals-Saints reunion in New Orleans Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) is the man who made possible Cincinnati's win during its last trip to Bourbon Street that was utterly necessary in a playoff run.

Former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is a radio personality in his hometown of Baton Rouge and also does LSU's postgame radio show. So here's a preview of his first stint on the Bengals.com Media Roundtable.

"I'm never picking against Joey B. That's my guy and Ja'Marr (Chase) is one of the top five receivers in the league," said Hill after signing off on Thursday's show he hosts with Hunt Palmer on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. "Even though I've got my guys Jarvis Landry and "The Honey Badger," playing for the Saints, I've got to go with Joey B. That's a bad boy right there."

When Hill was a rookie out of LSU in 2014 on the way to a 1,000-yard season that bailed out the Bengals' injury-stricken offense, Burrow was leading Athens High School to the Ohio Division III state title game.

A lot of water under the bridge.

Despite his heroics on a 10-5-1 Wild Card team that played all season with banged-up receivers and got their first 1,000-yard performance by a rookie running back since Corey Dillon, Bengals fans remember Hill for what happened the next season. The Bobble, his fumble with 1:23 left in the 2015 Wild Wild Card at Paycor Stadium and the Bengals leading the Steelers by a point, spurred a surreal span of 83 seconds. The Bengals were ousted, Hill played only one more year for the Bengals under a cloud and an injury-plagued half a year after that for the Patriots.

Despite the loss in the title game and transferring from Ohio State, Burrow left Baton Rouge with the Heisman, LSU's national title and the Bengals' overall No. 1 draft selection that eventually ended the 2015 nightmare when he teamed with his top target at LSU, Ja'Marr Chase, to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

"Any time Joey B is playing, I'm watching," Hill said. "I'm always cheering on my LSU guys. People are going to be fans. It's short for fanatics. I'm on the other side of the street now. I understand how people think and what goes through their minds. I don't hold it against anybody. They love their Bengals and want their Bengals to win.