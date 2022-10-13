Bengals Notebook: Eli Apple Eyes Saints WRs In Return Of His Own; Jonah Williams' Gut-Check Game; Joe Burrow Hopes Heat Up Dome Again

NOSTALGIA CORNER: With the Bengals returning to the scene of LSU winning the 2019 national title, a collaborative effort between Burrow, Ohio's Mr. Football, and Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a Crescent City high school legend, the media asked Burrow to riff about what has become one of the most iconic American sports photos of the early 21st century.

Burrow lighting up a 15-0 cigar.

"I didn't even know there was a camera right there. That's all I got," said Burrow, with vintage game week focus. "Cigars are kind of celebratory thing, and we had just won a national title and we wanted to celebrate."

It will be recalled the police weren't happy the Superdome's fire laws weren't observed and almost as many stories swirled out of that locker room as smoke.

"I didn't get cited, but there were definitely cops in there ready to go," Burrow said.

SHOT-GUN MARRIAGE: Burrow said Wednesday the Bengals need to ride the wave of their best rushing game of the season with their running backs averaging more than 5.5 yards per 17 carries.

Burrow either ended or stoked the debate he's comfortable working play-action under center.

"I don't think it really matters to me. Play-action's really good under center, but we'll see what we do going forward," Burrow said. "The gun run game was really good for us on Sunday. We need to build on that momentum."

Here's the Bengals' dilemma. The best play-action game they need to draw defenses out of the zones that have snagged their deep game come when Burrow is under center. But on three runs under center Sunday they got virtually no yards and on 15 carries out of the shotgun they had 89 yards.