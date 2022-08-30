A Dawn With Vonn Bell And How The Bengals Culture Never Sleeps

"He's a reason I came here," says Hendrickson, who brought those 14 season-changing sacks from New Orleans.

Hendrickson is in Boese's office one late morning this week pouring himself a cup of joe from the coffee maker Bell gave to the strength staff about halfway through camp, a $1,200 beauty someone had given him.

"Coffee is something that brings people together and Vonn's all about bringing people together," says Boese, whose staff touches each player and coach. "We've wanted to make the weight room like an extension of the locker room, a place where players are comfortable with each other. There are times we'll have seven, eight players in my office just talking.

"Usually, Vonn is in a middle of a lot of stuff."

Bell: "I know those guys like coffee and it's something everybody can use."

The gift has spawned a smattering of mugs and bags of coffee beans players have brought into The Office.

The Dunder Mifflin cup belongs to defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Middle linebacker Logan Wilson's mug has the drawing of a cowboy, signifying his University of Wyoming. Linebacker Joe Bachie's Michigan State mug is there and so is quarterback Jake Browning's University of Washington cup. Bell's Buckeye Nation mug is there, too, even though he admits, "I'm not much of a coffee guy."

"I knew what kind of captain he was in New Orleans," says Hendrickson, steering his Florida Atlantic mug into the machine. "That told me the kind of guy they wanted. Joe Burrow was a big thing, too. And I called and talked to Vonn and he told me about what they had going on defense and he knew (fellow edge) Sam (Hubbard). Yeah, he's a reason I came here."

Along about 6:19 a.m., some of the assistant coaches are now working the weights and Bell shakes his head at tight ends coach James Casey, the former Texan and Bronco.

"He still thinks he's playing," Bell says.

Boese guides Bell through what seems to be the most demanding part of the workout, a grueling form of the bench press involving five sets of two reps at 225 pounds, then 245, 255, 265 and 275. He's going up 50 pounds and pausing with the bar on the chest in between lifts.

"(His regimen) changes all the time. That's just what he happens to be doing today," Boese says. "He lifts every day. Two upper body lifts, two lower body lifts. He can do more. Not every day is heavy as he can go … This guy is all ball. He's a big part of what we do."

He wrestles with bands, putting them over his head pulling them apart. He takes a 45-pound plate and throws it over his head. He smashes a 10-pound medicine ball three times into the turf and catches as it bounces back as high as his head. He grabs a 90-pound barbell and alternates a series of tricep pushdowns.

"Got to get the lats ready for those offensive linemen and tight ends," Bell says.

It is about 6:45 and Bell is heading back to his locker. A couple of teammates have trickled in, such as rehabbing safety Brandon Wilson. But it is pretty much still just staff and coaches as he pulls his "The Remarkable," iPad out of his backpack and tries to tell you why he loves it so much.

"I love the process," he says, going back to the word like the Chiefs kept going back to Tyreek Hill in the AFC title game and Bell and Jessie Bates III made them pay in overtime. "I like having guys coming from different backgrounds and coming together for one common goal.

"Then when you see yourself get older, you become a mentor and you see a young guy, it's like a reflection of you coming up. It's just a maturation process of him growing up before your eyes. That's why I enjoy it. That really fuels my fire. It's being there for the guys and doing things at a high level. And getting paid? Why not?"

When Bates returned last week to play on the franchise tag, he didn't forget Bell's role in his rise to the top when he arrived before Bates' third season.

"You have to be around Vonn to know Vonn. He's a smooth dude," Bates says. "He taught me a lot as far as how he goes about his business. Always wants to watch film. It seems like enough is never enough. He's one of my best friends on the team."