Bengals Notebook: Estimated Injury Report; Hot Defense Looks To Prevent Miami From Going Long In Short Week

MIAMI-MANIA: And not just any game. The 3-0 Dolphins are here with the fourth best pass offense in the league and the league's fastest receiver-tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Waddle (342) and Hill (317) are second and third in the NFL in receiving yards, respectively, and fourth and 15th in yards after catch. It's an intriguing matchup. The Bengals have missed just four tackles in three games, the second fewest in the NFL, and have allowed the league's tenth fewest air yards.

"Just no explosives," Anarumo said of the one thing they can't let Miami do. "No explosives and keep the turnover thing going. That's the thing. We can't let these guys get over our head."

STAT PACK: Anarumo knocks on wood about that 20-drive stat. But he likes it. The Bengals have allowed the 10th fewest yards in the league, but Anarumo isn't looking at that. He is looking at 55 points allowed, seventh fewest in the NFL.

"It's tough in today's NFL to keep people out of the end zone. But that is our job. No matter where they get the ball, we're going out there to put the fire out in a turnover situation or whatever. That's good to hear," Anarumo said.

TUA TIME: The Bengals are going to get a completely different look at quarterback. The Dolphins have the athletic Tua Tagovailoa and his deadly run-pass options after the Bengals sacked 37-year-old Joe Flacco four times in New York and blitzed him 23 percent of the time, up 10 percent from the season average.

"I just think it was just what our plan was (and) the score," Anarumo said. "(Flacco) is an older quarterback. He doesn't move very good, so we're trying to get him off his spot. Make a move his feet, and so that had more to do with it than maybe the score. We were just able to play the pass more because we were up by so many points.