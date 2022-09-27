How To Watch and Listen to Dolphins at Bengals for Thursday Night Football

Sep 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Midge Mazur

Digital Coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.

2022 WK01 PIT (137)-lowres

Kickoff: Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m.

WATCH

The game airs on Amazon Prime Video nationally and on WCPO (Ch. 9) in Cincinnati. The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL mobile app via NFL+. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and analysis of the action.

  • Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
  • Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
  • Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung

How To Watch Thursday Night Football

1 - Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the AppStore or in the App section on your connected tv.

2 - Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.

3 - Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.

4 - Tap on that day's game.

5 - Press play.

LISTEN LIVE

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The game radio broadcast will also be available on the Benglas app and on the Dolphins-Bengals Game Center.

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

Related Content

news

Quick Hits: Burrow Watched First Joe-Tua Bowl; Bengals Have Apple's Back

Yes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did watch the first Joe-Tua Bowl, the Dec. 22, 2019 game in Miami between the Bengals and Dolphins. "That determined where I was going, it seemed like," said Burrow before Tuesday's practice leading up to Thursday night's NFL rematch with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) at Paycor Stadium.

news

Bengals and Pursuit Team Up for Ring of Honor Jackets

news

Bengals' Thursday Night Throwback Features Return Of Amazon's FitzMagic And Big Whit

Paycor Stadium's first Amazon game is set for Thursday (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) featuring the Bengals and undefeated Dolphins and former Bengals Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick return as broadcasters with some history and current analysis for Joe-Tua, Part II.

news

Bengals Roster Moves: Noel Waived

Advertising