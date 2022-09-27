How To Watch and Listen to Dolphins at Bengals for Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of the 2022 season. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.
Kickoff: Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m.
WATCH
The game airs on Amazon Prime Video nationally and on WCPO (Ch. 9) in Cincinnati. The game will also be available on the Prime Video Twitch channel and through the NFL mobile app via NFL+. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video's offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.
Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. with a live edition of TNF Tonight, followed by Thursday Night Football Kickoff at 8 p.m. After the game, enjoy the TNF Postgame Show and TNF NightCap for a comprehensive recap and analysis of the action.
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
- Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
1 - Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the AppStore or in the App section on your connected tv.
2 - Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
3 - Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
4 - Tap on that day's game.
5 - Press play.
LISTEN LIVE
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The game radio broadcast will also be available on the Benglas app and on the Dolphins-Bengals Game Center.
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham