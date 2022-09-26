Bengals' Fast Start Gets Them Back Into A Gutty Groove

Then Perine came off the bench in that last drive and carried eight times for 46 yards while starter Joe Mixon cooled a sore ankle.

"Wherever I'm needed," Perine said last week.

The rushing numbers weren't great, but they were still able to go play-action early and often, which was something that hadn't happened the first two weeks. Leading 14-6 after beating a blitz for wide receiver Tyler Boyd's 56-yard bowling-ball touchdown play, Burrow went up top on the next play to Higgins beating rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner down the right sideline.

The sheer physical force of the 6-4 Higgins was on full display. He wrestled the ball away from Gardner and held on despite a vicious head shot by safety LaMarcus Joyner.

"That's what I get paid to do. Catch the ball," said Higgins, holding a cloth up to his mouth. "No, I didn't say anything to him. What was I going to say? He hit me with a good shot."

How tough is Higgins? He lost his father the week of the opener, got knocked out of the opener with a concussion and on Sunday he took a hit that got flagged and he still ended up with a season-high 98 yards.

"Tee was awesome," Burrow said. "It was great to see him have a game like that because that's what he's capable of doing. He's a big strong guy that we need to get the ball to more and I'm going to say that every single time someone has a big game. TB has a big game, Tee has a big game, Ja'Marr. Just because we have so many guys, I'm not focused in on one guy. We can do a better job of getting everybody the ball. I thought we did great today, just going to keep going like that.

"It is those wide receivers and Burrow that get all the ink. But don't look now. The defense is giving up 18 points per game and just put together their first four-turnover game for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. They have an uncommon bond Hendrickson and tried to share his thoughts on it. That was easy because he tied in his 2.5 sacks and two strip fumbles after he put an end to his personal drought of back-to-back games without a sack to start the season.

The last time that happened was in the last two games of 2019.

Hendrickson, wearing a Reds ballcap, now has 33.5 sacks in 38 games. He just went past Myles Garrett for the second most sacks in the 2020s.

"It comes with the game of football. It's a 22-man game," Hendrickson said. "When you're playing football, you're playing for your brothers next to you. It's not all about the statistics. I know they'll come. We play hard up front. We rush the passer effectively. Keep chopping wood. I'm not really looking at stats and all that stuff. We had two losses and those were the things that are important to me and it meant a lot to me we got this win."

That pretty much sums up what Taylor is looking for in his roster.

A lot of mind over matter.