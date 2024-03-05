Tackles As Advertised At NFL Scouting Combine As Bengals Mull Next Draft Phase

Even though this elite crop of offensive tackles glittered last weekend to close up shop at the NFL scouting combine, Monday's post-Indy mock drafts still give the Bengals a shot at one of the top ones at No. 18 in next month's draft.

And if the Bengals want to go in that direction (still a big if in an upcoming relentless month of free agency and pro days,) he very well could be on the edge of franchise history. Elias says the last tackle to start for the Bengals on Opening Day was the greatest of them all, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, when he made his bow in the 1980 opener against Tampa Bay Hall-of-Fame defensive end Lee Roy Selmon.

Different times. Plus, usually, the Bengals have had the luxury of easing in their rookie tackles. Even Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Willie Anderson didn't start his opener. Super Bowl right tackle Joe Walter was grooming him. Just like Anderson and Levi Jones were able to pave the way for Andrew Whitworth. The most recent first-round tackle, Jonah Williams in 2019, most likely would have got the nod. But he got hurt.

Still ...

"That surprises me," said Munoz on Monday. "There's more than a handful of tackles. I'm excited to see what happens."

What appears to be happening with the mocks is they just can't resist some of the weekend's more explosive performances at other positions.

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. vaulted into CBS' top 15 when he took his 6-3, 210-pound frame through 40 yards in 4.33 seconds. Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II bolted into the top 13 at NFL.com with a 4.87-second 40. At the Cincinnati-based Pro Football Focus, Clemson's Nate Wiggins (a 4.28 blur) cracked the top 15.

Five tackles went in NFL com's first 15 with Alabama's J.C Latham the first one off the board, leaving the Bengals a choice of Georgia's Amarius Mims and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton.

Yet over at CBS, only four tackles were gone with the Bengals staring at Latham, Washington's Troy Fautanu, as well as Mims and Guyton. At PFF, only two tackles are gone as the combine dust settles: Top ten consensus pick Joe Alt as well as Penn State's Olu Fashanu. The rest, led by Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, are there at No. 18.

Of course, that's two big assumptions as the Bengals typically keep it all close to the vest. There's also a vast field of edge rushers, cornerbacks, and, yes wide receivers.