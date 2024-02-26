Combine Quick Hits: Bengals Look To Stay Among Draft Leaders; Mobile Manifesto Goes Big; Coaches Recall Their Combines

COMBINE OF TROY: Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters has no problem remembering his combine coming out of Stanford in 2000 and it's certainly not a whiff of nostalgia. But it did jolt him into the league with a vow.

When he stood up against the yardstick during the weigh-in and heard the announcement of his weight, something like "5-6-0-3-4," he heard giggling.

Here was Walters (listed as 5-7 in today's Pro Football Reference), the Biletnikoff Award winner as 1999's best receiver in the country, and there were giggles.

"I always remember that," Walters says. "Giggling in the back. You don't gain any inches in Indy. I had a chip on my shoulder. 'I can prove I can play in this league.'"

Eight years, 102 catches, and nine touchdowns later, he did. Now he's a guy sitting in the combine crowd jotting down the numbers bellowed from the stage.

"As scouts, coaches, and evaluators, you have to be special if you're shorter," Walters says. "You have to bring different qualities than other guys. You have to find a way. I was going to find a way."

The Vikings apparently stifled a giggle and took Walters in the fifth round. He wasn't a top guy. The Bengals, we know, made Florida State's Peter Warrick the first receiver off the board that year with the fourth pick. But Walters had enough of those special qualities to draft despite his size.

Great college production. Son of a long-time NFL defensive assistant coach with top football IQ. Punt return ability. And, he thinks, in Indy he set the combine record at that time for the short shuttle at 3.84 seconds. The record is 3.81, set in 2006 by Jason Allen, the Tennessee cornerback and safety who finished his career in Cincinnati.

"That's what I was good at," Walters says. "Change of direction. Short area quickness. I didn't have to train much for that one."

40 FUN: Walters didn't run his 40-yard dash at the RCA Dome, preferring the fast track of Stanford a few weeks later at his pro day.

But then, mostly everybody did. Back then.

"It was only old Astroturf and a softer surface. Times weren't as fast as they are now. Guys would wait and run at their pro day," Walters says. "Now, most of the guys run at (Lucas Oil Stadium). Now a 4.3 (seconds) is typical. Back then, it was an eye-opener. Now it's a 4.2. There weren't many 4.3s and if you ran a 4.4, you were blazing. I think the surface may be a little better for them."

Walters says he clocked anywhere between 4.37 and 4.44 when he ran his two in Palo Alto, one against the wind and one with it.

Bengals tight ends coach James Casey, who came out of Rice to participate in the 2009 combine, considers the 40 "The Million Dollar Race."

That's what it was back then. Now, he says, the difference between a 4.45 and 4.3 could be $10 million. Either way, his advice is to loosen up. The famously meticulous Casey says he was too much so.

"I put a lot of thought into it. What shorts do I wear? What shoes do I wear? Looking back on it, I kind of overthought it. I tensed up. I was just trying too hard," says Casey, who ended up wearing light soccer shoes.

"I was not a proven tight end. In college, I did a lot of different stuff, so I knew a team that was going to take make me was going to be creative, use me as a fullback, split me out, some, route running. Speed would be crucial for me. I ran a good time for my size, but it could have been faster."

Listed at 248 pounds, he ran fastest at his pro day in Houston at 4.69, compared to 4.74 in Indy. The Texans took him in the fifth round, a tribute to Casey since he had already been drafted by the White Sox and pitched in three seasons of minor-league baseball. He says what really hurt his draft stock was his arm length. It's not recorded and it's his only stat he can't remember from his Indy.

"Too short to take on those long defensive ends," says Casey, who still played 95 games and five more in the playoffs during seven seasons.

But he does remember he had pretty solid times in the drills. Except the guy in line after him, South Carolina's Jared Cook, blew past all the tight ends on his way to being a third-round pick and a 13-year career.

"It was alphabetical. I'm James Casey and did a 36-inch vertical and I'm feeling pretty good," Casey says. "The next guy is Jared Cook. Who was a freak. He verticals. 41."

More Casey advice. Worthy of a Rice student, he racked up an impressive 35 out of 50 on the Wonderlic intelligence test. But it could have been more.

"I thought they said stop and there was something like two minutes left," Casey says. "I just should have kept going."

MORE THEN AND NOW: Both Walters and Casey say the biggest difference between the combine then and now is how they spread out the schedule for the prospects. What used to be a three-day trial of physicals, drills, tests, interviews, and media is now a five-day deal.

"Biggest job interview in the world. The whole experience was great, but I'd never want to do it again," Casey says. "It was a relief when it was over. I got back on the plane and said, 'What just happened?'

"More player-friendly now," Casey says.

Walters, rehabbing surgery for a broken hand, says he left Indy more sore then when he arrived after the doctors got done poking and prodding. He also remembers how the interview process with teams was grab-and-go instead of by an appointment.