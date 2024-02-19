2024 NFL Combine: Everything You Need To Know

As the calendar turns to 2024, football enthusiasts and scouts alike eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of pre-draft evaluation in the National Football League—the NFL Combine. Set to unfold in Indianapolis, this annual showcase is where aspiring rookies showcase their skills, athleticism, and potential to a captive audience of team representatives. The 2024 NFL Combine promises to be a pivotal event, shaping the narratives of the upcoming draft class.
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, February 29th, with exclusive coverage on NFL Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Full lineup below:
Linebackers/Defensive Linemen
Thursday, February 29th | 3:00 p.m. ET
Defensive Backs/Tight Ends
Friday, March 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET
Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs
Satruday, March 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET
Offensive Line
Sunday, March 3 | 3:00 p.m. ET
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
The NFL Scouting Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ and get exclusive content from the NFL Scouting Combine.