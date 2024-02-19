 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Combine: Everything You Need To Know

Feb 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM

As the calendar turns to 2024, football enthusiasts and scouts alike eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of pre-draft evaluation in the National Football League—the NFL Combine. Set to unfold in Indianapolis, this annual showcase is where aspiring rookies showcase their skills, athleticism, and potential to a captive audience of team representatives. The 2024 NFL Combine promises to be a pivotal event, shaping the narratives of the upcoming draft class.

NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, February 29th, with exclusive coverage on NFL Network starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Full lineup below:

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Linebackers/Defensive Linemen

Thursday, February 29th | 3:00 p.m. ET

Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt (30) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Defensive Backs/Tight Ends

Friday, March 1 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Running Backs

Satruday, March 2 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Offensive Line

Sunday, March 3 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

The NFL Scouting Combine is also available to stream across devices on NFL+. Sign up for NFL+ and get exclusive content from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Related Content

news

At Scouting Combine, NFL Power Bengals Court A Different Offseason: "We're Going To Be Trying To Maintain Our Team"

INDIANAPOLIS _ Two of the Bengals' top decision-makers met the media for the first time this offseason Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine and director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor spoke of a different world beckoning a franchise that has become an NFL power over the past two seasons.
news

The Joe Burrow Combine Interview: How Easy Small Talk And A Throwaway Translated To No. 1

It's never too early for a Joe Burrow retrospective. With all the timing of a 40-yard dash, this week is as good as any with the Bengals scouts and coaches headed to the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
news

Quick Hits: Combine Chatter As Bengals Re-Set; Ricardo Allen Jump-Started Coaching Career in Cincy's Super Bowl Run

The family of The Father of the 40, Bengals founder Paul Brown, is on a fast track at the NFL scouting combine ... The Bengals Super Bowl run figures to make them popular when free agency opens in two weeks ... Former Bengal Ricardo Allen was doing some coaching in Cincinnati before the Dolphins hired him last week.
news

Combine Czar Simmons To Stage Bengals Punting Competition; McPherson's Only Miss As Rookie Was Combine And Bengals Took Advantage

If long-time punter Kevin Huber is going to break the Bengals' all-time games played record that he shares with Ken Riley in the 2022 opener, he's going to have to beat out practice squad punter Drue Chrisman in training camp.
Advertising