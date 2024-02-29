Combine Quick Hits: Frank (Pollack) Tackle Talk For Bengals; A Great Joe Burrow Yarn And Bonding With Your QB

INDIANAPOLIS _ Go back to the Joe Burrow Draft of 2020 and Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack sees some similarities with this high-end tackle class. If it works out like it did that year, when five tackles went in the first 18 picks, he may get his next right tackle at No. 18 if Jonah Williams leaves in free agency.

"You can argue and debate how those five guys were ranked," Pollack said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. "They were all worthy of an early first-round pick. I think this year seems to be shaking out to a similar year."

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin calls this the deepest crop of tackles he can remember four years after Andrew Thomas went to the Giants three picks in the line following Burrow at No. 4. Then, Jedrick Wills Jr. went to the Browns at No. 10 and Pollack's Jets took Mekhi Becton a pick later. Tampa Bay grabbed Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 before Austin Jackson went to the Dolphins at No. 18.

That was it, according to the board. One more tackle went until the 58th pick.

The thing is, picking them and then expecting them to play is another matter. Not even Bengals Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Wilie Anderson started his opener. And then there's growth. Of those five tackles, there is one first-team All-Pro and three Pro Bowls. All belong to Wirfs. Three of the five (Thomas, Wills, Wirfs) have been primary starters their entire career.

An NFL coach in the past three decades, Pollack remembers doing it twice on Opening Day starting a rookie tackle. In Houston in 2008 with Duane Brown, the 28th pick in the draft, and Becton, not expected to stay with the Jets this free agency season after losing two of his four seasons to injury.

"The game's faster, the opponents they're going against are a lot more technically sound and faster. They're stronger, the game's more complex," Pollack said of what a rookie faces. "The pressures they'll see are more complex. The volume from a playbook standpoint is more complex. Yeah, I mean it's a little bit of a difference."

If you ask Pollack what he's looking for, it's heart and feet. In that order.

"It's their intangibles, by far, it's not what you see on tape. It's not what you see a lot of guys are coming in with all the talent in the world," Pollack said. "And they get drafted in the first three rounds because of it, but they drift away, and they disappeared, and you get guys who were late-round draft picks, because you had the bare minimum talent, but they had all the other stuff off the charts."

But they still have to play in the AFC North, home to two of the last three NFL Defensive Players of the Year in pass rushers Myles Garrett of Cleveland and T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh.

"They've got to have range, got to have very quick feet. Length helps. Length will help you overcome some of your deficiencies in your feet and your athleticism," Pollack said. "Balance is a big one. Being able to bend is a big one. Out there on the edge in space, you're going to face the cream of the crop as far as what this league has to offer. Left side, right side is irrelevant these days. I'm sure all the guys that face the Watt kid in Pittsburgh think that they're facing the elite just as much as everyone faces the other guy in Cleveland on the left side. So, either side is going to be important. It's not like it what it used to be back in the day. Left side was kind of the premier (tackle) and it's not that way anymore."

Which, by the way, is the crux of the Willie Anderson Hall of Fame argument. And that takes Pollack back to the intangibles. Anderson had top-ten talent, but it was his intangibles that set him apart.