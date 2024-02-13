Bengals New QBs Coach Brad Kragthorpe: A Coach's Son At Home On The Move

Kindergarten and the early grades were College Station, where his first memories are going into the office on Sundays to watch tape with his dad, the Texas A&M offensive coordinator. Junior High was Tulsa, where his dad was the head coach at the university. High school was Louisville, where his dad was the head coach at U of L and where Brad quarterbacked Trinity High School to Kentucky's championship game. When Steve got let go after that junior year, Brad finished high school back in Tulsa.

But before that season, he spent the summer visiting College Station and his dad, back on the Texas A&M staff that had a graduate assistant named Zac Taylor, whom Kragthorpe got to know.

(Now is a good time for this footnote. Kragthorpe's grandfather Dave gave Bengals all-time winning head coach Marvin Lewis his first coaching job when he was the head man at Idaho State.)

"Being a coach's son was something that inspired me. Probably more than anything else," Kragthorpe says. "l loved the lifestyle. I loved being around the programs he was coaching in.

"It wasn't hard. Being involved in sports meant you always had a built-in friend group. Whenever we moved, I'd hop into whatever sport was going on that season and roll from there. Basketball. Baseball. Whatever they had."

That accounts for Kragthorpe's ability to get along with players from all over. When he was breaking in as an offensive analyst at LSU in 2018, he spent much of his time with the quarterbacks and Burrow, the new starter from up north the year before he won the Heisman Trophy. In the 2021 draft Kragthorpe was reunited with another skill player he worked with at LSU. That freshman wide receiver.

Ja'Marr Chase.

"I think what I took away playing for my dad there was how to treat and respect your players," Kragthorpe says. "It means so much and it goes beyond the football."