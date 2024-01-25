Quick Hits: Burrow, Bengals Welcome Old Friend Dan Pitcher in New Job

And while he did virtual interviews for a couple of teams after this season, that reasoning is why this remained his first choice.

"There are a lot of people in this profession that I respect who have great perspective who have reached out to me and almost to a person their advice is, 'When you have an elite quarterback you hang on as long as you can,' and we have that here," Pitcher said. "Not only is he an elite player, but I've gotten to know him so well as a person. He's a special person. He's different. They don't make many like him, and to get to continue working with him day in and day out, knowing that we have a guy that can win us a World Championship it's hard to put a price on that."

Burrow agreed when he gave a statement to the team: "Our relationship is as good as it gets," said Burrow. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

_The offense isn't changing. It may be tweaked and tucked and pulled, but this is Taylor's playbook. And how it is written, by committee and collaboration, stays the same.

"I think there are some places in this league (collaboration) is probably not the case at all. I think there are places where they pay lip service to it and here where we put it into action," Pitcher said. "It motivates you as a position coach and someone who is responsible for whatever section you've been given to know you'll be listened to.

"It makes you make sure you've checked all the boxes because if they're going to listen to me. I better know what I'm talking about. That absolutely has to be a part of who we are moving forward. I wouldn't have it any other way. It all starts with Zac. He made it very clear from the beginning. Just how he interacts with all of us. That's who he is and that's what he believes in and there is no reason that would ever change."

_The Bengals running game, ranked near the bottom, is going to get a long look during this offseason. But Pitcher says everything else will, too.

"Being able to run the ball is critical to offensive success. And what that looks like is different for every team," Pitcher said. "That's something we'll look at over the course of the next couple of months when we get back together as a staff and we figure out how to put our players in the best position to be successful. We'll work on improving in that area as we will in every other one."