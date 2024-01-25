Bengals OC Dan Pitcher: "This is what I was hoping for all along."

That will happen after a season Pitcher shepherded Jake Browning through his first seven NFL starts. After losing Burrow for the year, the 5-5 Bengals went 4-3 the rest of the way and nearly made the playoffs behind Browning's historical accuracy.

He hit 71.5% of his 228 passes, second-best by a quarterback in the last 74 seasons making his first seven starts, according to Pro Football Reference.

And the stretch is among the best in club annals for Bengals quarterbacks making their first seven starts in the pros. Browning's 1,868 yards are second to only Burrow's 2,023 and Browning's 99.1 passer rating and 11 touchdown passes are second only to 1969 AFL Rookie of the Year Greg Cook, per PFR.

"He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years," Taylor says. "He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase."

With Pitcher at his side, Burrow also had a quick start. As a rookie, he had the second most completions and sixth most yards by any quarterback in his first 10 games, according to PFR.

"He's grown into being the OC in the same building where he started out as a QC. Sometimes that can be difficult because there's not many guys left in the building from when he was a quality control guy," Browning says "But he kept stepping up into these different roles that require players to see you in a different light, whether it's a QC, or running a position group, or running a whole offense. I think he's done a good job along the way having a good connection with guys and has a wide range of personalities he can connect with.

"I always felt like no matter what you asked him, he knew the answer, or he would work on getting you the answer. That sounds really simple, but that's just good communication where you feel like you can walk into a game prepared. I always felt prepared when I was playing for him."

Pitcher has taken on a slew of responsibilities during his five seasons under Taylor, ranging from situations to most recently the third-down packages. He says the division of labor for 2024 have yet to be ironed out and won't be until the staff is complete. There is an ongoing internal and external search for a quarterbacks coach.

But he does know that he wants to emulate Callahan in a variety of ways, particularly when it comes to treating people.