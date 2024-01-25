Bengals Promote Dan Pitcher to Offensive Coordinator

Jan 25, 2024 at 09:00 AM
PRESS RELEASE (Pitcher-OC)16x9

The Bengals today announced the promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator.

"I'm excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff," said head coach Zac Taylor. "He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years. He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position."

Pitcher, 37, concluded his eighth season on the Bengals' coaching staff in 2023. He spent the past four seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach, after previously serving as assistant quarterbacks coach (2019) and offensive assistant ('16-18). Prior to joining the Bengals, he spent four seasons in player personnel roles with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I couldn't be more excited and energized by this opportunity," said Pitcher. "I love this organization and am so grateful to Mike Brown, the Brown and Blackburn families, Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor. That they see me fit for this responsibility means the world to me, and I will work tirelessly to provide every ounce of value I can to this team. My wife Marissa, son Oliver and I love that we get to continue our journey in this great city. Who Dey!"

In Pitcher's four seasons as quarterbacks coach, QB Joe Burrow set single-season team records for completions (414; 2022), passing yards (4611; '21), TD passes (35; '22) and passer rating (108.3; '21). From the start of the 2021 regular season through Week 10 of the 2023 campaign, Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage (68.7; minimum 250 attempts), while ranking third in passing yards (11,294), third in TD passes (83) and third in passer rating (101.0).

Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week six times and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with Pitcher as his position coach.

"Our relationship is as good as it gets," said Burrow. "I wouldn't be the player I am today without him. He's been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion."

Pitcher spent the final seven games of the 2023 season working with QB Jake Browning as he stepped into the starting role for the first time in his career. From Week 12 through Week 18, Browning ranked second in the NFL in completion percentage (71.5), second in passing yards (1868), third in completions (163) and third in yards per attempt (8.19). He became the third quarterback since 1950 to record at least 1500 passing yards and 10 TD passes with a completion percentage of 70 or higher in his first seven career starts.

Pitcher played quarterback at the SUNY Cortland (Division III) from 2008-11. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, serving as wide receivers coach, before being hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant in 2012.

Pitcher_Dan

Dan Pitcher

Offensive Coordinator

  • College: Cortland State
  • Hometown: Cortland, NY

