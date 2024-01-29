Bengals Assistant Coach Kragthorpe Makes Room At East-West Game

"(Leary) has had a lot of exposure to the stuff we're using this week," Kragthorpe says. "It's kind of an advantage he's had, and he's done a nice job. I think anybody that comes of that system has a little bit of a leg up on the other guys coming out in the draft because they've been exposed to so much NFL offensive football."

Kragthorpe, in the mix to become the Bengals' next quarterbacks coach in an ongoing process to replace Dan Pitcher after he was promoted to offensive coordinator, may be nominated as a Kentucky Colonel after this one. Joining UK's Leary in his room are Western Kentucky's Austin Reed and Louisville's Jack Plummer.

In the room but not practicing is injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. Not around are Joe Burrow and Jake Browning, the famously smart quarterbacks for the Bengals.

"That helps for sure. Joe and Jake are at the high end of it," says Kragthorpe, the grandson and son of former college head coaches. "You need to learn to coach in different ways based on the guy you're coaching. How much information does he need? And how much information are you able to put on their plate that doesn't overwhelm them? It's always good to have guys on different levels where you can find that balance."

Kragthorpe says he feels comfortable in front of the room because during his five seasons with the Bengals Taylor has given him plenty of opportunities to face groups as well as having a significant role in producing the daily meetings.

But he also knows his responsibilities this week go beyond the quarterback room. He expects the Bengals scouts who were there for the practices over the weekend to pick his brain when he's back in the office.