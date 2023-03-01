At Scouting Combine, NFL Power Bengals Court A Different Offseason: "We're Going To Be Trying To Maintain Our Team"

INDIANAPOLIS _ Two of the Bengals' top decision-makers met the media for the first time this offseason Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine and director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor spoke of a different world beckoning a franchise that has become an NFL power over the past two seasons.

Last Opening Day, the Bengals started 10 free agents acquired in the previous three years, the same stretch their quarterback went from overall No. 1 pick to the Pro Bowl. The back-to-back AFC North titles and consecutive conference championship game appearance have ushered in an offseason of more maintenance than additions.

"Roster building is cyclical. We're heading into a phase of our roster building that is going to be more focused internally than externally," Tobin said. "It doesn't mean we won't be looking for opportunities externally, but we won't be trying to build our team from the external UFAs (unrestricted free agents). We're going to be trying to maintain our team with the guys who have proven they belong and can effectively win for the Cincinnati Bengals. While we always look at free agency, it might be a little different mindset."

With the explosive tandem of quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins now eligible for contract extensions and four starters from the NFL's sixth best scoring defense headed to free agency, the mindset is to keep close to the same team that has made Taylor the NFL's winningest active postseason head coach with at least seven play-off appearances.

"We have that big nucleus of what our team has been about, and that's just what we've got to navigate now," said Taylor, whose .714 post-season winning percentage bests Bill Belichick's .705. "We've got a lot of great players that are deserving of money - young and old - and we'll sort through how all that works out."

No matter how it works out, they feel like the team that lost a chance to return to the Super Bowl in the last minute in Kansas City in the AFC title re-match just 30 brief days ago is good enough.