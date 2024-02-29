Combine Quick Hits: Simmons Eyes Adding A Punter, But Has 'Good Feeling' About Robbins; Bengals Get A New, Fiery Assistant

COMBINE CZAR: Simmons, the longest-tenured specials team coach in the NFL by a decade, is working his 22nd combine and runs the kicking portion. The structure of the drills is largely a product of Simmons' vision as the game has changed since he arrived with the Bengals in 2003.

The meticulous former Kansas punter has made sure the punters get a chance to show everything.

"We've changed a lot of kicks that these guys do now," Simmons said. "Whether it's directional kicks, whether it's hitting end over end plus 50 kicks. A lot of these guys have specialty kicks that they hit, showing directional punt the other way. That was never a thing in the past. Now we allow these guys to do that."

If you look at the recent combine drills Simmons has crafted, you can see why he has such immense confidence in McPherson from 50 yards. No one has tried more 50-yarders in the last two years because Simmons says once the Bengals offense hits the 40, he's thinking field goal, a dramatic change in the last two decades.

"The field goal portion from 55 or 60 was never even a thought. Now, that's where we'll end up this kicking workout," Simmons said. "I expect most of them to probably make it, where in the past when I first got started in this thing, Hell, no chance from 60.

"And we kicked from the 30, I could have counted the number of kicks into the end zone on one hand for the whole combine. Now it's almost a strike if you don't put it in the end zone from 35 … Guys are just getting bigger and stronger and faster and I don't know where it ever stops."

RULE CHANGES: Simmons not only runs the kicking and punting drills here at the combine, but he's leading the coaches in their quest to get the kick-off rule changed again.

Last year's temporary rule change that allowed fair catches that would put the ball at the 25-yard line. The kicking team lines up at its 35 and eight players within 15 yards. Double-team blocks are prohibited and touchbacks are placed at the 25-yard line.

One rule being kicked around comes from the XFL, where Simmons admits there are some holes. The kicker lines up at his 30 with the other 10 five yards away at the 35. The kicker and returner are the only players who can move until the ball is fielded and touchbacks are at the 35.

"We're trying to come up with alternatives. There are a lot of things being discussed," Simmons said. "Obviously, something has to change. There were 22% of kicks returned last year, the fewest in history, down from 38% the year before. I don't think the fair catch is why. There were more balls hit through the end zone. I think guys are just more afraid to put the ball in play more for risk of concussions.