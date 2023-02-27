The Joe Burrow Combine Interview: How Easy Small Talk And A Throwaway Translated To No. 1

Look at the Bengals' combine interview list from the past and you'll see some familiar names. Last year, first-rounder Dax Hill and third-rounder Zach Carter sat for the panel.

"We've tweaked it over the years to get as much as we can out of it," Potts says. "And there's a chance that one of those guys we draft, those are the only 18 minutes we'll have with him face-to-face before the draft . At least with a lot of people in the room. There may be a scout or a coach that goes to a pro day and has another interaction with him, but if we don't have him in for a visit, that's it in front of the room."

This week the playoffs start for the scouts (the draft is the Super Bowl) and they already have most of the information. After leading off the decade with the Burrow pick, the Bengals draft room is drawing raves for parlaying three straight classes into a total of 13 starters and regulars for the two-time AFC finalists.

After spending a year grilling those close to the prospect in college during as many as 20-25 interviews (coaches, trainers, equipment managers, support staff), Potts says there are times it almost feels like the scouts know the player as much as he knows himself.

After more than a decade of NFL scouting, Potts, a former William and Mary quarterback who specializes in the SEC, doesn't need long to tell an elite football mind.

"Two, three, four questions and you know," says Potts, who knew Burrow was his No. 1 pick as early as Nov. 9, 2019, as he drove from Tuscaloosa to the Atlanta airport after watching Burrow miss just eight passes in the 46-41 win over Alabama.

"Sharp. Good conversation. Very bright. Came off as professional, serious. The kind of guy you would want leading your organization."

The interviews help the club plot the rest of the draft season. Maybe the interview checks enough boxes so the Bengals don't have to bring the prospect into Paycor Stadium for one of the 30 visits they're allowed before the draft and they can use it on someone else. Or maybe there's more work to be done. And maybe another name keeps cropping up that makes them take a second look. Two of Potts' standard questions are what teammate would you take with you to the NFL and which opponent impressed you the most.

Knowing Burrow's brains and his national title cast, Potts smiles.

"We probably asked Joe for one or two names on both sides of the ball," Potts says.

Taylor loves to hear those answers and if a name pops up multiple times.

"Some of those meetings with those guys and their recall has helped," Taylor says. "Rarely do you say, 'Damn, we're taking this guy because of this meeting and rarely do you say, 'We can't have this guy.' Usually, it's, 'We need a lot more information about this guy,' or he was as advertised from the scouting reports and we feel like we have enough information. It's a good starting point."

But with Mike Brown in the room, everyone knew Burrow wasn't the typical interview. It was a rare appearance for him and yet the 84-year-old owner and the 23-year-old Heisman winner talked easily before the clock started.