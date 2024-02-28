Combine Quick Hits: Bengals' Plan For Tee To Stay; Joe Burrow's Wrist Rehab 'On Course,'; Salary Cap Take

JOLTIN' JOE: While the Bengals were pretty adamant about the status of Higgins, the fate of starting running back Joe Mixon still seems to be evolving. After his fourth 1,000-yard season also featured 12 touchdowns running and receiving, Mixon, 27, is due a $3 million bonus March 18.

"He had a really good season for us. I was proud of him. Over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns and it was a big factor for us," Tobin said. "In terms of predicting anybody's role going forward, I'm not going to do that up here on the podium. Those are roster-building strategies and those are things that we're talking through as this whole thing unfolds with every player on our roster. It's not specific to just one."

THINKING BIG: Reader, the free-agent nose tackle who is so key to it all, has been at Paycor Stadium daily rehabbing his torn quad. (Unless he signs, he can no longer rehab there once free agency starts next month.) The Bengals think he'll be back to his Pro Bowl-like self. But since they don't know if/when they can sign him, defensive tackle is big on the radar.

"We want to build the line of scrimmages. That's a part of the line of scrimmage. Maybe the most important part of the line of scrimmages is being able to hold up against the run," said Tobin, echoing last month's words at the Senior Bowl. "We play in a physical division. Teams are going to run the ball at us. We need guys in there that can play the run and we need somebody that can affect the passer. It is a position we are looking at, it's a position of need, it's always a position of need."

So is right tackle with Jonah Williams headed to free agency. Luckily, Tobin says this tackle class is the deepest he can remember.

"A lot of guys. A lot of different guys from different programs. Guys who have played the left side, the right side, guys that have played both," Tobin said. "Guys who are really good run blockers, guys who are really good pass blockers and that is exciting to see. Probably one of the deeper offensive tackle groups I've seen in the early parts of the draft and early rounds and that's good. They'll be doubled up, doesn't mean any of them are going to last, maybe they'll be the first six picks in the draft, I don't know. But there are a large number of them and that's good."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Remember last combine? Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner won the premier event when he bolted through the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds. The Bengals took him in the second round and Tobin is still raving about him.

"I think late in the season maybe his confidence fell off a little bit, but he really showed great coverage skills. He started really fast and he is a guy who could really level up and take the next step," Tobin said. "I'm excited about him because he's so athletic and he's tough, can play against the run and he's got some versatility to him and maybe we see him in at nickel some?