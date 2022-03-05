Quick Hits: Combine Chatter As Bengals Re-Set; Ricardo Allen Jump-Started Coaching Career in Cincy's Super Bowl Run

NO SURPRISE: There was no surprise in the Bengals locker room when backup safety Ricardo Allen, 30, announced his retirement after the Super Bowl. He told his teammates during the season and as the playoff run continued, the defensive backs were constantly talking about sending out the O.G. the right way.

No surprise because he had told Bates early in the season he wasn't there to take his job, but he wanted him to think of Allen as a mentor and helper.

When he surfaced here just days later as a Dolphins special teams assistant learning to coach from the ground up, that was no surprise, either. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo saw it when he recruited Allen out of Daytona Beach, Fla., for Purdue all those years ago.

"Perfect for him," Anarumo said. "He has always wanted to do it."

Allen knew he was going to coach that 2018 season in Atlanta, where sat on the bench with a torn Achilles. That's when he realized how much he needed the game. He wants to eventually coach offense, too, so it's a quicker trip to head coach. He's so sure that he turned down two nice 9-to-5 jobs, one as a financial adviser and one as a player agent.

"Football is a part of me," he said.

So early this past season when Allen felt his body balk at 30, he made up his mind. He had opted to re-unite with Anarumo for a year after six seasons with the Falcons as a starter that included a captaincy on a Super Bowl team and he appreciated how they gave him the wide berth of a coach.

"The coaches and players allowed me to come in and share all the time," Allen recalled in a combine hallway this week,. "On the sidelines during the game, talking to all the players, throwing in a little adjustments here and there and they never pushed me away."

Allen made it clear early on to Bates and the other safety, Vonn Bell, he was in his last roundup and that he just wanted to help and not impede on their playing time.

"It gave them the freedom to go out and play," Allen said. "Especially in the beginning when Jessie was concerned about that stuff with his contract and there's a vet behind you. But he knew me and I just told him to go out there and be you. I was giving my last little bit and I told him don't think I'm here to replace you, just think of me as a mentor and helper."

Allen, who played on special teams and didn't take a defensive snap in the postseason, watched Bates blossom in the playoffs.

"He's one of the more adaptable safeties in the league," He does things a lot of safeties aren't asked to do," Allen said. "He's a safety that just doesn't sit in the middle of the field or just plays one high or two high. He plays man on the slot, he blitzes, he guards tight ends. He doesn't do them all great, but he does them. He's in the middle of the field and go gets the ball really well. He tackles in the open field and does that really well. All that other stuff is add-ons. He's one of the best."

Allen says his Bengals experience confirms what he discovered with the Falcons.

"It's not always about the talent," Allen said. "But a lot of times it's about how the coaches believe in the players and the players believe in the coaches and get everybody blended together to play. It's cool to see it in two organizations."

Allen is still shaking his head. He had the lead in two Super Bowls with 85 seconds left and he came this close to becoming the only man to play in both overtime Super Bowls and is 0-2. His Falcons famously blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots with 57 seconds left in regulation and then lost in overtime.

"I can get to (85 seconds left). I have to figure out how to get past that barrier," Allen said. "That certainly fuels my coaching career."

SLANTS AND SCREENS: Bucs head coach Bruce Arians waved congratulations to one in Bengals garb and stopped to heartily endorse Bengals new linebackers coach James Bettcher.

"You stole one, kid," Arians said. "He was my coordinator (for three years in Arizona). He should be a head coach." …

Former Bengals running back Eric Bieniemy, the Chiefs highly decorated offensive coordinator, somehow still doesn't have a head coaching job. That's a surprise, but what isn't is how Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went to bat for him at his combine media availability. After the AFC title game loss to the Bengals, everybody, from Reid to Bieniemy to quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the heat.

"This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy, that's been written has gotten fabricated," Reid said. "We were on vacation and over the two weeks I came back and all of sudden it was I didn't like Eric and Eric didn't like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That's not the case. We all get along good and I'm glad he's back with us and rolling. I thought he'd potentially get a head coaching job, which I would've been happy with too, but that's not how it worked out. Anyway, I just wanted to put that to rest."

…

Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons has an NFL record breaker back in rookie kicker Evan McPherson, but even he has some things to work on.

"I want to get his kickoff leg as powerful as his field-goal leg," Simmons said. "He has a very powerful leg. Very powerful … We just have to find a way to transfer that power to kickoffs. We're not necessarily looking for more touchbacks. You walk a fine line (with touchbacks) and able to control the ball for distance and hang time. I haven't had a guy like that who can dop so many things in his tool belt and I've got to help him develop those tools." …

Linebacker Logan Wilson chose to play with a torn labrum after getting hurt Dec. 5 against the Chargers and taking the next three weeks off. He played five games with it and Tobin said he could have kept going because of his toughness and the magnitude of the games. But now the season is over and Wilson has had it repaired, the team confirmed, and he'll be ready for this season …

The drafting of Wilson in the third round in the 2020 draft was a barnburner and helped jump-start the personnel department on these last two gold-plated drafts, if you count Burrow a simple no-brainer.

There was no question the Bengals were going wide receiver in the second round and the scouts were really pushing wide receiver Tee Higgins. The coaches became convinced. The down-side was they also had a second-round grade on Wilson and had a long wait.