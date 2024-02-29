Throwback: Paul Brown, the Combine, and The 40 Yard Dash

Cody Cord ran a faster 40 that first-round teammate Laquon Treadwell.

The bottom line is you can't give the finger to the 40. Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, who times every player, hears all the talk about how the 40 is overblown and wonders how people can say that.

"Sure it matters. Especially at the combine," says Simmons of the slower times that aren't as friendly as the campus workouts. "The ultimate measuring stick is how they play on tape, but it's worth a lot. It made (former Bengals cornerback) Leon Hall a lot of money. The knock on him was he couldn't run but when he went 4.4 at his combine, that put him in the first round instead of the second."

Simmons and the Bengals swear by the tape. The 40 is nice, but of the top 17 combine times only Champ Bailey's 4.29 is going to the Hall of Fame. There have been as many scorchers by guys like Rondel Menendez as there has been Chris Johnson. Both ran 4.24.

But Simmons says there are rules when it comes to position groups and there's a 40 number you pretty much have to hit. One of the Bengals' internal studies center on 40 times by wide receivers taken in the first round in the last several years and only one has run slower than 4.4 It's why Mississippi's Laquon Treadwell, taken last year by the Vikings with the pick before the Bengals at No. 23, wasn't a consideration for them.

Treadwell's Ole Miss teammate, wide receiver Cody Core, ran 4.47 at Indy last year and the Bengals took him in the sixth round. Core did what Duke Tobin advises prospects considering not running at the combine. They should because if they run well they don't have to run at their pro day instead of putting all their eggs in one basket. As a late-round pick, Core had no choice but to run, yet he was able to take his pro day off with that 4.47.

"I'm also making notes on guys because you remember the fast guys when you play them," Simmons says.

Simmons is another two stopwatch guy and often ends up rescuing one of his combine cohorts that has blown a battery or just plain lost it.

"If you only have one, you get screwed," Simmons says.

Simmons sits across the field from the 40, away from the maddening crowd of timers. That's OK, he says, he can see the first movement from there, and even though they don't use his time, he trusts it and puts it in his immediate notes because he won't get the Bengals consensus time until later.

"Your own time is consistent, so you can go back five years and relate it," Duke Tobin says.

Mike Brown used to be in the middle of it all right on top of the runners. Now he's moved across the aisle, but he's still right there. He goes back to the days when the scouts jealously guarded their times.