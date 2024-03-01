Combine Quick Hits: Lou Anarumo Vows Bengals Defense Returns With Vengeance; Communication At Heart of D's Offseason Improvements

"Both guys (Hill and Battle) are great people and work their asses off. And very good players. They can take their game to the next level. When you're performing and you're a good person, those are the first things you need to be a good leader. The next step is becoming more vocal, demanding more from your teammates. That's the area I expect those guys to improve."

Kovacs has the rest of the story from that day in Tennessee.

Anarumo wanted to put the hammer down even though the Dolphins were up by four touchdowns. He really did call that Zero blitz later and Kovacs came up with his one NFL sack when he decked Titans quarterback Zac Mettenberg on the last play of the game.

Communication.

It's a big reason Anarumo thinks Kovacs, 33, is going to be a hit in his first stint as a position coach after five seasons as an assistant on his staff. On Thursday, Anarumo recalled those Miami summers.

"We did a lot of two split-station drills When that happens, we're stretched thin. There's not a lot of backups. So think about Miami in July and August," Anarumo said. "This guy never came off the field, did extra Sprints like you just he willed his way to make the team, as an undrafted free agent. I think we gave him about 25 bucks and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to come. And the guy has just never stopped. When you have that internal drive as a person, he's going to succeed at everything he does in life."

SAM THEY ARE: The Bengals are unanimous in their belief that left end Sam Hubbard, who turns 29 heading into training camp, has plenty left in the tank and is nowhere near the end. Anarumo sees the captain as a mirror of his defense.

"I think you'll see a healthy, re-energized, not that he ever lost his energy, a rejuvenated Sam Hubbard," Anarumo said. "He's a true warrior. Old-school, all those terms that you want to throw out there, basically playing on one leg last year. And he never wanted to come off the field. He'll be back with a vengeance this year. Like we all will be."

DAX WATCH: There has been much speculation about Hill moving positions, out of free safety and maybe to some kind of cornerback who can morph back instantly as a safety. (Remember Chris Crocker on Marvin Lewis' playoff teams in 2009 and 2011-13?)

But Anarumo played it pretty close to the vest Thursday.

"We're still looking at everything. We look at not just Dax, but everybody last year when you have a year that wasn't quite up to the standard. I think it's just something you evaluate," Anarumo said. "But nothing in particular there. Just keep working on it.

"He can do all of it. He's got to be good at one thing and that's what we're working on now is being good at one thing. I think his development and his upside is huge. Nobody is down on the guy at all. We just have to make sure that he's honed in and making sure that he's being able to do the things we're asking him to do. Wherever that may be."

And Mike Hilton, otherwise known as the NFL's best slot cornerback, is going nowhere even though he played safety in some packages last year.