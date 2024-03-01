Combine Quick Hits: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Offer Advice To LSU's Next; Coach Domata Peko; Brian Callahan Channels Zac Taylor

MORE JA'MARR: Chase also has a fan in the guy that may go No. 1 overall, USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams could be overheard Friday telling CBS that Chase is one of his two favorite NFL receivers. Justin Jefferson is the other.

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters has been a Chase fan longer than that. He's already talked to Nabers this week and he'll see the similarities up close Saturday when he's on the Lucas Oil Stadium field helping coach the drills for the first time.

That should give the Bengals a leg up on scouting the receivers, but as Walters says, Nabers is not getting to the Bengals at No. 18. Walters' take is they're similar, but Chase is stronger and that's no surprise because the NFL vet is almost always stronger than the rookie. Plus, Chase just may be the strongest receiver in the league.

EVEN MORE JA'MARR: Brian Callahan, the former Bengals offensive coordinator and now head coach of the Titans, made it quite clear what he thinks of Chase when asked to compare him to Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

"It would be really hard for me to compare Ja'Marr to anybody but Ja'Marr," Callahan said. "He's incredibly talented. There's not many receivers like him in football. So to compare anybody to him, I think would be unfair.

"I would say Ja'Marr's development is in a whole different stratosphere. He didn't need a whole lot of it."

SCOUTING DOMATA AS DOMATA SCOUTS DTs: Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner never was on a team with Bengals 11-year iconic nose tackle and fan favorite Domata Peko. But after working with him the past two combines on the field during the defensive line drills, he's sold.

"Really nice guy and you can tell he's a good teacher. I think the players he's coaching are lucky to have him," Duffner said.

Peko, 39, who retired after the 2020 season, is part of an NFL legends group that helps players at the combine workout before they do the actual drills. He works out draft prospects in California and while he didn't have a tackle here, one of his guys, UCLA edge Laiatu Latu, solidified his first-round stock with a strong outing Thursday.

"The thing about Latu," Peko said, "is his bend. He can really bend the edge."

Peko is impressed how the tackles ripped off their 40s and says it looks like there'll be a good three technique available at No. 18. Like Byron Murphy II of Texas and Braden Fiske of Florida State.

As for a mauling nose tackle who can also bring heat if needed on the pass rush, Peko asked, "What about my man Sweat?" The 366-pound T'Vondre Sweat of Texas chose not to run his second 40 after going 5.27, but Peko was talking about him in the drills.

"He's huge, but look at the way he moved. He showed some quickness," Peko said.