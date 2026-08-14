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Zac Taylor Sets Tone Early In Bengals Preseason Opener As Ones Get Two Series In 10-6 Halftime Lead

Aug 13, 2026 at 08:40 PM
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Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

On a Thursday night Bengals head coach Zac Taylor set a tone at Paycor Stadium in the preseason opener, he sent messages from the get-go and started when he sent defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II out to midfield with center Ted Karras for the coin toss.

Lawrence, the biggest acquisition of the Bengals' richest offseason ever, and Karras, an incumbent captain, have been at the center of the most physical camp in recent memory with their daily slugfests.

Then, when the Bengals won the toss, they preferred to get their new-look defense on the field first rather than the traditional nod to their high-octane offense.

The defense didn't disappoint on the season's first series. After Lions rookie quarterback Luke Almyer got to the Bengals 33, he tried to hit wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa underneath, a daunting task with cornerback DJ Turner II draped on him. The ball went off TeSlaa's hands, skied in the air, and safety Jordan Battle grabbed it on the way down.

Lawrence and his fellow vet defensive tackle acquired in free agency, Jonathan Allen, didn't see it. They both went to the bench after three snaps.

When the dust cleared and the Bengals' ones went to the bench, they led the Lions' twos, 3-0, with fewer than four minutes left in the first quarter on Evan McPherson’s 56-yard rocket in a steady rain that would have been good from 65.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and his starters worked the first 13 snaps. Burrow hit his first five passes for 39 yards and missed his last one on third-and-four from the Lions 38 in the rain when he overthrew tight end Mike Gesicki as he was getting hit from rookie edge Eric O'Neill coming from Burrow's blindside.

For those counting, Burrow nearly split his under center (seven) and shotgun (six) snaps, and his biggest play came on the second snap of his game from under center with three receivers when Burrow had great protection and sifted a vintage 16-yard pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The first drive was derailed when Burrow took what appeared to be a coverage sack. The offensive line held up pretty well as running back Chase Brown pounded for 16 yards on five carries, two of them for five yards each, and running back Samaje Perine threw in a seven-yard bolt off the left side.

The next time you see Burrow and the ones may be in the Sept. 13 opener here against Tampa Bay. The Bears come in for a joint practice next Thursday before next Saturday's preseason game, and Burrow figures to get plenty of work in the practice.

The Bengals took a 10-6 halftime lead in fitting fashion when they scored Paycor's first touchdown of the season on backup quarterback Joe Flacco’s four-yard flip to rookie tight end Jack Endries early in the second quarter. Endries, a seventh-round pick, wears the number 84 of Bob Trumpy, the four-time Pro Bowl tight end elected to the Bengals Ring of Honor last month.

The touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery from edge Cashius Howell, their first draft pick.

Most of the Bengals not playing were on defense. Among those first-teamers sidelined with undisclosed injuries were safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Dax Hill and slot corner Jalen Davis. The same for third-round cornerback Tacario Davis.

Third-year tight end Erick All Jr. and rookie center Connor Lew weren't playing as they ease into their comebacks from ACL surgeries.

Lions vs Bengals Game Action | GAME PHOTOS

Check out the best game photos from Bengals-Lions Preseason Week 1 game, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

DT Landon Robinson celebrates a defensive fumble recovery during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Landon Robinson celebrates a defensive fumble recovery during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle celebrates an interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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S kyle Dugger during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S kyle Dugger during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Dexter Lawrence II during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Dexter Lawrence II during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle intercepts a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle, CB Ja'Sir Taylor and LB Barrett Carter celebrate Battle's interception during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
S Jordan Battle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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S Jordan Battle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER
K Evan McPherson celebrates a kick during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson celebrates a kick during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
K Evan McPherson makes a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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K Evan McPherson makes a field goal during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow takes a snap during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow takes a snap during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine runs the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine runs the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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RB Chase Brown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Chase Brown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Samaje Perine carries the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Samaje Perine carries the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals special teams makes a tackle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals special teams makes a tackle during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Burrow during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Joe Flacco throws the ball during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

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WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Colbie Young catches a pass during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a first down during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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RB Tahj Brooks celebrates a first down during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
TE Jack Endries celebrates a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries celebrates a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Jack Endries scores a touchdown during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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The Bengals defense forces a fumble during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) applies pressure to Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) as he throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) applies pressure to Detroit Lions quarterback Luke Altmyer (2) as he throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. celebrates a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Ke'Shawn Williams during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
DT Kris Jenkins Jr. gets a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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DT Kris Jenkins Jr. gets a sack during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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LB Swayze Bozeman during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers returns a punt during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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TE Tanner Hudson hurdles a defender during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Chad Powers/Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55), center, celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
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Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55), center, celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Cincinnati, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Noah Thomas celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Noah Thomas celebrates a play during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
WR Dohnte Meyers runs during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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WR Dohnte Meyers runs during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
QB Josh Johnson during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.
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QB Josh Johnson during Preseason Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

RYAN MEYER/Bengals
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