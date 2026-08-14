Zac Taylor Sets Tone Early In Bengals Preseason Opener As Ones Get Two Series In 10-6 Halftime Lead

Quarterback Joe Burrow and his starters worked the first 13 snaps. Burrow hit his first five passes for 39 yards and missed his last one on third-and-four from the Lions 38 in the rain when he overthrew tight end Mike Gesicki as he was getting hit from rookie edge Eric O'Neill coming from Burrow's blindside.

For those counting, Burrow nearly split his under center (seven) and shotgun (six) snaps, and his biggest play came on the second snap of his game from under center with three receivers when Burrow had great protection and sifted a vintage 16-yard pass to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The first drive was derailed when Burrow took what appeared to be a coverage sack. The offensive line held up pretty well as running back Chase Brown pounded for 16 yards on five carries, two of them for five yards each, and running back Samaje Perine threw in a seven-yard bolt off the left side.

The next time you see Burrow and the ones may be in the Sept. 13 opener here against Tampa Bay. The Bears come in for a joint practice next Thursday before next Saturday's preseason game, and Burrow figures to get plenty of work in the practice.

The Bengals took a 10-6 halftime lead in fitting fashion when they scored Paycor's first touchdown of the season on backup quarterback Joe Flacco’s four-yard flip to rookie tight end Jack Endries early in the second quarter. Endries, a seventh-round pick, wears the number 84 of Bob Trumpy, the four-time Pro Bowl tight end elected to the Bengals Ring of Honor last month.

The touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery from edge Cashius Howell, their first draft pick.

Most of the Bengals not playing were on defense. Among those first-teamers sidelined with undisclosed injuries were safety Bryan Cook, cornerback Dax Hill and slot corner Jalen Davis. The same for third-round cornerback Tacario Davis.