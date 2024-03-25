Quick Hits From Zac Taylor At NFL Meetings: Burrow, Tee, Dax, And New Weapons For Offense

ORLANDO, Fla. _ Highlights from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor's appearance Monday morning at the AFC head coaches media breakfast during the NFL's annual meeting:

_When it comes to nose tackles or cornerbacks or any position, it's always free agency.

"Duke's job never ends," Taylor said of Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin. "It's something we always assess. Free agency doesn't end. We continue to have conversations every day and it will bleed into the draft at some point."

*The Tee Higgins trade rumors? Taylor sounded like a trade was the last thing on his mind.

"We're excited for Tee to have a great year for us. We think he's our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl," Taylor said. "I've enjoyed working with Tee over the last four years and I expect this year to be another good one."

*Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this month he expects to be fully cleared by mid-May as he comes back from surgery for a torn ligament in his throwing wrist. On Monday, Taylor said everything he hears continues to be positive.

"Everything is encouraging and tracking well for the offseason program and we'll continue to give him space to rehab. Everything is going exactly the way we hoped it would go," Taylor said. "We've always targeted this offseason program as a good time for him to be back out there with the guys."

*After adding safeties Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency and eyeing starting jobs, Taylor isn't saying if he's counting Dax Hill as a safety or cornerback.

Hill, their 2022 first-round pick, led the defense with more than 1,000 snaps this past season in his first full year starting at free safety. As a rookie, he largely played as a versatile cover nickel player, which is what he also did at Michigan.