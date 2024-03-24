Believe It Or Not, March Madness On The Dot: Joe Burrow's Grandmother Joins Bengals Great Takeo Spikes In High School Hall

Her kids did. Jimmy remembers her winning her share, a good athlete with a good eye. The Jackson paper wrote opposing teams would put two guards on "Miss Ford," while her teammates gave her high passes that she would convert with a two-hander or a hook shot.

"One time I came into my house after scoring 45 points feeling pretty good about myself," Jimmy Burrow says. "On top of the world. And she said I only needed 37 more to catch up with her.

"They struggled with her down low. I assume most of her points were down low, but she was a good athlete. She could shoot."

Jimmy almost followed Joe's football timeline. After Jimmy broke his arm his senior year in high school, the colleges were no longer looking at him for basketball and football was tough, too.

He tried walking on at Ole Miss and Mississippi State for football and was denied at both before his old high school coach, then a Nebraska assistant, said Jimmy Burrow could play in Lincoln.

And he sure did. With the No. 8 Huskers trailing No. 18 Florida, 10-0, in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve, 1974, Jimmy Burrow bolted from his safety spot to stuff the Gators on fourth-and-goal to spark Nebraska to the win.

"What Jimmy is famous for in Mississippi," Cleveland says, "is after that game he was getting interviewed on TV and he wished Happy New Year to Billy Kinard, the Ole Miss coach."

"Happy New Year, Coach Kinard," is how Jimmy's quote ended up in the paper.

So now you know where Joseph Lee Burrow got some of that swag, not to mention a sweet jumper. Jimmy is convinced the 6-4 Joe could have been a Division I basketball player if he went year-round. Jimmy Burrow, the Ohio University defensive coordinator, had a key to the gym and he and Robin spent a lot of hours rebounding while Joe was growing up.

"When he was playing AAU, he hit a lot of 3s," Jimmy Burrow says. "The parents on the other team would ask, 'Where's No. 10 going to college for basketball?' And we'd say, 'It looks like it's going to be football.' After he threw for so many yards at Athens when he was a sophomore, he knew football is where he was headed."